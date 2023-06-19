'New era': Hybrid ship launch headlines £250m P&O investment in green trade and travel

P&O Ferries has today launched its first hybrid vessel in an effort to cut carbon emissions from crossings made on the UK's most important trade routes, which are responsible for more than £144bn of goods by ferry alone.

P&O Pioneer, the flagship project from a £250m investment in green trade and travel by the ferry and logistics firm, is propelled by a combination of traditional fuel and battery power and has been designed to achieve 'carbon neutrality' later in a lifetime that is expected to feature more than 100,000 Channel crossings.

The introduction of Fusion Class hybrid vessels such as P&O Pioneer, to be followed by sister ship P&O Liberté later this year, will see the company's remaining Darwin Class ferries - the Pride of Kent and the Pride of Canterbury - replaced and carbon emissions cut by around 40 per cent.

P&O said the modular design of the Pioneer mean its electric capabilities can be enhanced as new technology and charging stations are deployed at ports, with the potential installation of additional batteries allowing for fully electric crossings in the future.

The ship, claimed to be the world's largest double-ended hybrid ferry - with capacity to carry up to half a million goods units a year between the UK and the EU - also boasts two bridges meaning there is no need for it to turn in port, leading to further fuel savings on every trip.

The introduction of new, more efficient vessels comes in the wake of P&O's best-ever sustainability performance in 2022, when it slashed carbon emissions by nine per cent.

Peter Hebblethwaite, CEO of P&O Ferries, described Pioneer's maiden voyage as marking a "new era in low-carbon travel and trade" for both the UK and France through the investment of £250m in new hybrid ships on the iconic Dover-Calais route.

"For the millions of passengers who sail with P&O Ferries between the UK and France, our two ultra-modern vessels being introduced this year will deliver a fantastic travel experience," he said.

"We are determined to make P&O Ferries the best ferry company in Europe. That means: the best ships, the best routes, and the best value for our customers."

The Pioneer's maiden voyage comes just a week after chemicals giant OCI announced that it had struck a deal with logistics powerhouse Maersk to launch a first ever container vessel powered by green methanol.

It also follows the release of Transport & Environment research claiming that toxic air pollutants from cruise ships around port have passed pre-pandemic levels - with sulphur oxide emissions reaching the equivalent of one billion cars despite the introduction of the UN shipping body's sulphur cap in 2020

Compared to 2019, the number of cruise ships, the time they spent around ports and the fuel they consumed have all increased by around a quarter, causing a nine per cent spike in sulphur oxide emissions.

With its cruise ships emitting almost three times more sulphur oxides than cars, Barcelona was deemed Europe's most polluted port last year followed by Civitavecchia, a coastal port northwest of Rome, and the Athenian port of Piraeus.

However, at the port of Venice air pollutants from cruise ships were found to have fallen by 80 per cent following a city-wide ban on large cruise ships.

Constance Dijkstra, shipping campaigner at T&E, said the pandemic respite for port cities' air quality was "well and truly over".

"Cruising is back and tourist hotspots like Barcelona and Athens are again choking on toxic air pollution from cruise ships," she said. "Venice has shown that tackling cruise ship pollution is possible, but bans aren't the only way.

"Ports can significantly reduce pollution levels by forcing ships to plug into electricity at the port instead of running their engines, and by supporting the adoption of zero-emission fuels."

