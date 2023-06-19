'We're going to throw everything at this': Labour to unveil Green Prosperity Plan

Keir Starmer will this morning vow to "throw everything" at delivering on the UK's net zero goals, promising that a Labour government would unleash a surge in clean tech investment that would create well paid jobs right across the country.

In a much anticipated speech in Scotland today, Starmer is set to unveil a package of policies in support of Labour's Green Prosperity Plan providing more detail on how the Party intends to meet its goal of delivering a net zero emission power system by 2030, bolster UK competitiveness in low carbon industries, and put the country on track to meet its climate goals.

"We're going to throw everything at this: planning reform, procurement, long-term finance, R&D, a strategic plan for skills and supply chains," Starmer is expected to say. "Pulling together for a simple, unifying priority: British power for British jobs."

The package is expected to include sweeping changes to planning rules to fast track new renewables and grid projects, as well as formal duties for all regulators to support the net zero transition.

Reports over the weekend also provided more detail on how the Opposition's proposed state-owned GB Energy clean power investment vehicle would work with local communities to catalyse investment in wind and solar projects.

The Guardian reported that one of the conditions for GB Energy would be for local communities to receive financial benefits from the projects they host, for example through reduced energy bills or lower council taxes. As such, the new business will look to work closely with local and devolved government, community groups, and commercial developers.

Starmer is today expected to confirm that GB Energy will make available up to £600m in funding for local authorities and up to £400m in low-interest loans each year for community-owned projects.

"GB Energy is about putting power and wealth back in the hands of the British people," said Shadow Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband. "For the first time in generations, a public institution will be building energy across Britain, and the profits will go directly to working people.

"In their towns, cities and villages, we want the British people to see the benefits of Labour's clean energy revolution in lower bills and jobs. This is just the start of the transformation of our energy system and our economy that a Labour government will bring."

Starmer is also expected to provide clarification on Labour's controversial plans to halt the issuance of new oil and gas licenses - a policy that sparked further accusations from the government over the weekend that the Opposition was acceding to demands from protest group Just Stop Oil.

Reports in The Sunday Times yesterday indicated that Labour remains committed to halting the issuance of new oil and gas exploration licenses if elected. But it revealed Starmer had spoken directly to developers who are expected to secure licenses from the current government in the coming weeks to assure them directly that he would not revoke any previously awarded licenses.

The move prompted criticism from some green groups who argued the stance meant Labour would tacitly support approval of the controversial Rosebank project that the government is expected to green light.

Starmer is today expected to highlight the jobs and economic benefits that should result from an accelerated net zero transition, as he seeks to win over those trade unions that remain wary of plans to curb fossil fuel development.

He will also stress that the transition to clean technology is now inevitable - as evidenced by the ambitious green industrial policies adopted by the US and EU in recent months - and as such the UK has to respond or else risk watching a fresh round of deindustrialisation and economic decline.

"This cannot be a re-run of the 1980s," he will say. "This is the race of our lifetime, and the prize is real… We live in an increasingly volatile world. The twin risks of climate change and energy security now threaten the stability of nations. So we've got to ground everything we do in a new insight - that clean energy is now essential for national security."

