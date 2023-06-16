Labour vows to help businesses 'hammered' by highest energy costs in Europe

James Murray
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Keir Starmer, Twitter
Image:

Credit: Keir Starmer, Twitter

Opposition set to unveil Green Prosperity Plan next week, as it promises to tackle high commercial energy costs by establishing UK as a ‘clean energy superpower’

Labour has today published a new analysis accusing the government of overseeing the highest commercial energy costs in Europe and failing to take steps that would have enhanced the UK's energy security...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

What the EU's new border tax could mean for carbon markets

US Department of Energy releases hydrogen roadmap to cut emissions

Most read
01

'Here comes the sun': OVO launches solar packages that aim to slash electricity bills by up to 90 per cent

14 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Labour vows to help businesses 'hammered' by highest energy costs in Europe

16 June 2023 • 3 min read
03

Green jobs: IEMA launches new hub for sustainability careers

15 June 2023 • 2 min read
04

'Glastonbury's biggest fan': Octopus Energy debuts 'try before you buy' wind turbine

13 June 2023 • 4 min read
05

'World-first': Ribbon cut on 'space age' e-fuel facility in Oxfordshire

16 June 2023 • 3 min read

More on Politics

Credit: IISD/ENB and Kiara Worth
Politics

'Underwhelming on nearly every front': Bonn climate talks leave huge task ahead of COP28

Tensions run high between richer and poorer nations as UN climate talks close in Bonn, fuelling fears upcoming COP28 Climate Summit will struggle to deliver ambitious agreement

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 June 2023 • 13 min read
Credit: Toyota
Politics

Toyota promises to 'change the future of cars' with revamped EV and hydrogen strategy

Japanese automaker reveals plan to develop 600-mile range EV, as AGM scrutiny of climate strategy intensifies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 14 June 2023 • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Politics

Reports: Labour plotting major planning overhaul to accelerate green energy rollout

Party wants to update National Planning Policy Statements and offer community benefits for renewables projects in bid to tackle barriers to clean energy development

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 June 2023 • 7 min read