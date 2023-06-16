Solar savings, Glastonbury wind power, and green skills gaps: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
'Here comes the sun': OVO launches solar packages that aim to slash electricity bills by up to 90 per cent
New OVO Solar offer aims to make it easier for customers to install solar panels and sell power back to the grid.
- Amber Rolt.
'Glastonbury's biggest fan': Octopus Energy debuts 'try before you buy' wind turbine
Twenty-eight metre tall turbine erected at Festival site to provide clean power to food vendors and demonstrate speed with which onshore renewables can be deployed.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
Study: UK offshore wind pipeline closes in on 100GW
Industry warns UK 'cannot afford to be complacent', as global offshore wind pipeline grows by a massive 400GW in the past year.
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
Net Zero Tracker: More than third of world's biggest firms still have no climate goals in place
National and corporate momentum behind setting net zero goals continues to build, but concerns remain over integrity and oversight of targets.
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
LinkedIn: Green skills failing to keep up with surging global demand
LinkedIn calls for labour market transformation as study finds one in three UK role postings requires 'green' skills that just one in eight workers currently have.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
