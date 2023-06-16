Solar savings, Glastonbury wind power, and green skills gaps: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

New OVO Solar offer aims to make it easier for customers to install solar panels and sell power back to the grid.

- Amber Rolt.

Twenty-eight metre tall turbine erected at Festival site to provide clean power to food vendors and demonstrate speed with which onshore renewables can be deployed.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Industry warns UK 'cannot afford to be complacent', as global offshore wind pipeline grows by a massive 400GW in the past year.

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

National and corporate momentum behind setting net zero goals continues to build, but concerns remain over integrity and oversight of targets.

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

LinkedIn calls for labour market transformation as study finds one in three UK role postings requires 'green' skills that just one in eight workers currently have.

- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)

