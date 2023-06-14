Ella's Kitchen to make 75 per cent of pouches fully-recyclable

Baby food company Ella's Kitchen has announced plans to transition 75 per cent of its food pouches to be be fully recyclable through kerbside collections by the end of 2024.

The announcement comes as the company published its fourth annual Good Stuff We Do report today, outlining its progress against a raft of social and environmental commitments.

Ella's Kitchen launched its first monomaterial and kerbside recyclable pouch - called 'The Green One' - last month and said it now plans to transition its entire pasteurised range of baby food to monomaterial pouches over the next 18 months.

The company explained that monomaterial pouches are technically easier to recycle than the combination of plastic and aluminium used in current pouches. As such, the new pouch has been shown to successfully go through existing UK recycling systems, from kerbside collection, through to sorting and recycling.

The move has "significant implications" for the baby food market as whole, where only around six per cent of pouches are currently recyclable through kerbside collections.

Ella's Kitchen said the move would also help accelerate progress towards its Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) approved emissions targets. With packaging making up 28 per cent of the company's carbon footprint, it said the move to easily-recycled packaging will play a "significant role" in reaching its climate targets.

The report also acknowledged further innovations were needed to enhance the recyclability of all its packaging. While the company will transition all its products in its pasteurised range - for babies aged four months and up - to monomaterial by the end of next year, it is still working on solutions for the remaining 25 per cent of its product line.

The company explained that its pouches for those aged between seven and 12 months need a monomaterial pouch which is also able to withstand different cooking practices, which currently is not easily recyclable.

Mike Cuddigan, Ella's Kitchen chief executive said the company was "proud" of the work it has done to date.

"From transforming our packaging and setting ambitious science-based targets, to championing diversity and inclusion, every step we take embodies our responsibility to leave a lasting legacy," he added.

"We also recognise that the journey is far from over. Our impact report serves as a roadmap, charting our course for even greater impact in the years to come. Ella's Kitchen will continue to lead by example, proving that businesses have a crucial role to play in improving the wellbeing of people and planet. Our vision is to inspire others and create a ripple effect that reaches far beyond our organisation."

