Wrightbus secures £50m funding boost for hydrogen-powered bus exports

UK Export Finance is to support hydrogen-fuelled bus manufacturer Wrightbus with £50m in financing in a major boost to the Northern Ireland-based firm's export expansion plans.

The company intends to export its zero emission buses to new markets in Germany and North America, while expanding its capacity to meet orders in its existing export markets of Singapore and Hong Kong.

The company said the new Export Development Guarantee, which was confirmed today, will support its efforts to double its workforce by 2026, creating a thousand new local green jobs.

The government-backed funding includes an 80 per cent loan from Barclays Bank and builds on a £26m government funding agreement last year, as part of an ongoing strategy to promote export-led economic growth.

Jean-Marc Gales, Wrightbus CEO, said: "UKEF and Barclays' support has been fundamental to the development of Wrightbus. The flexible products suit the needs of our business, which is growing exponentially and requires financial headroom.

"We are excited about our next phase and working within the Ballymena and wider Northern Ireland community to deliver innovative British technology to the global market."

The agreement came just a week after Minister for Investment, Lord Johnson, visited Wrightbus' manufacturing centre in Ballymena.

Johnson said: "Wrightbus is a fantastic example of a British business seizing the vast exporting opportunities around the world and embracing clean growth. UK Export Finance support for Wrightbus will be a great boost to its exporting journey, helping the company to create more local growth and jobs."

Wrightbus started in 2019 and is due to deliver its biggest shipment of 600 zero-carbon buses by the end of this year. It have plans to grow its exports by over a fifth with the new funding.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.