Wrightbus secures £50m funding boost for hydrogen-powered bus exports

clock • 2 min read
Wrightbus secures £50m funding boost for hydrogen-powered bus exports

UK Export Finance confirms funding to help manufacturer of world's first hydrogen-powered, zero-carbon double decker buses scale up export plans

UK Export Finance is to support hydrogen-fuelled bus manufacturer Wrightbus with £50m in financing in a major boost to the Northern Ireland-based firm's export expansion plans. 

The company intends to export its zero emission buses to new markets in Germany and North America, while expanding its capacity to meet orders in its existing export markets of Singapore and Hong Kong. 

The company said the new Export Development Guarantee, which was confirmed today, will support its efforts to double its workforce by 2026, creating a thousand new local green jobs. 

The government-backed funding includes an 80 per cent loan from Barclays Bank and builds on a £26m government funding agreement last year, as part of an ongoing strategy to promote export-led economic growth. 

Jean-Marc Gales, Wrightbus CEO, said: "UKEF and Barclays' support has been fundamental to the development of Wrightbus. The flexible products suit the needs of our business, which is growing exponentially and requires financial headroom.

"We are excited about our next phase and working within the Ballymena and wider Northern Ireland community to deliver innovative British technology to the global market."

The agreement came just a week after Minister for Investment, Lord Johnson, visited Wrightbus' manufacturing centre in Ballymena. 

Johnson said: "Wrightbus is a fantastic example of a British business seizing the vast exporting opportunities around the world and embracing clean growth. UK Export Finance support for Wrightbus will be a great boost to its exporting journey, helping the company to create more local growth and jobs."

Wrightbus started in 2019 and is due to deliver its biggest shipment of 600 zero-carbon buses by the end of this year. It have plans to grow its exports by over a fifth with the new funding.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Charlotte Hall

View profile
More from Charlotte Hall

Eye in the sky: European Space Agency to help fight organic cotton fraud

Boeing partners with Equatic for CO2 removal and green hydrogen deal

Most read
01

'Europe's electricity transition has hit hyperdrive': Wind and solar overtake fossil generation across the EU

08 June 2023 • 4 min read
02

Study: Solar farms can be 'wildlife havens'

07 June 2023 • 4 min read
03

'The PM is wrong on oil and gas': Rishi Sunak's attack on 'eco-zealots' sparks backlash

08 June 2023 • 6 min read
04

'Failure to electrify': £13bn of UK exports in jeopardy if UK stalls EV production

09 June 2023 • 5 min read
05

'Massive growth potential': Ørsted to spend £55bn on green energy through to 2030

08 June 2023 • 2 min read

More on Investment

James Watt and Yum Bug founders | Credit: BrewDog
Investment

BrewDog CEO toasts sustainable investment in edible bugs

Edible bugs and planet-friendly laundry detergent among businesses selected for funding as part of James Watt's NextUnicorn competition

Amber Rolt
clock 09 June 2023 • 1 min read
Credit: Uncommon
Investment

UK cultivated pork start-up Uncommon raises $30m from investors

Cambridge-based firm claims to create climate-friendly meat from a single animal cell using 'unique' process

Amber Rolt
clock 09 June 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Plastics investors could be 'sleepwalking' into $100bn liability risks, study warns

Planet Tracker warns investors are failing to price threats from tightening environmental regulations and consumer changes into its plastics risk profiles

Amber Rolt
clock 06 June 2023 • 3 min read