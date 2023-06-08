'No other option': Scottish deposit return scheme canned until October 2025

The launch of Scotland's Deposit Return Scheme (DRS) for drinks containers has been delayed until October 2025 at the earliest, representing the latest setback for the high profile scheme.

While the scheme had been due to launch in March next year, the Scottish Government has reportedly come under pressure from Westminster to back down on its inclusion of glass containers in its plans to charge a 20p deposit on a range of drinks containers, with customers then able to claim back the deposit when returning the used packaging to a dedicated recycling collection point.

The latest postponement means the launch of Scotland's scheme is now likely to coincide with the introduction of similar initiatives being prepared in other parts of the UK that will cover plastic bottles and aluminium cans, but will controversially exclude glass bottles.

Confirming the delay following consultations with key businesses, Ministers at Holyrood concluded that certainty on critical elements of the scheme cannot be provided until the UK government publishes more details on its scheme.

Addressing the Scottish Parliament, Circular Economy Minister Lorna Slater said the government had been left with "no other option" than to delay the launch of Scotland's DRS.

"I remain committed to interoperable DRS schemes across the UK provided that we can work in a spirit of collaboration not imposition," Slater said. "I wrote again last night to the UK government, to urge ministers to reset a climate of trust and good faith to galvanise and retain the knowledge that has been built in Circularity Scotland and DRS partners in Scotland.

"This Parliament voted for a Deposit Return Scheme. I am committed to a Deposit Return Scheme. Scotland will have a Deposit Return Scheme. It will come later than need be. It will be more limited than it should be. More limited than Parliament voted for.

"These delays and dilutions lie squarely in the hands of UK Government that has sadly seemed so far more intent on sabotaging this parliament than protecting our environment."

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack welcomed the delay. "Deposit Return Schemes need to be consistent across the whole of the UK, to provide a simple and effective system for businesses and consumers," he said. "We will continue to work with the Scottish government, and the other devolved administrations, on a UK-wide deposit return solution.

"The UK government remains unwavering in its commitment to improving the environment, while also upholding the UK's internal market."

But environmental campaigners expressed dismay at the decision to delay the scheme to align with a UK system which has yet to be finalised.

Dr Kat Jones, director of Action to Protect Rural Scotland, said the news represented "a bleak day" for anyone who cares about Scotland's litter crisis or the global climate crisis.

Kim Pratt, circular economy campaigner at Friends of the Earth Scotland, described the announcement as "shocking". "The disastrous intervention into this simple scheme undermines the people of Scotland and shows that the environmental crisis we're facing is not being taken seriously," she said.

However, Leon Thompson, executive director at trade body UKHospitality Scotland, said hospitality businesses across Scotland will be breathing a huge sigh of relief at the news.

"It is imperative that there is now a joined up approach from all governments," he said. "It's crucial that there is maximum alignment and interoperability across all schemes, to make things as simple as possible for businesses.

"Businesses are not against a recycling scheme - far from it. Hospitality already has one of the best recycling records in the economy and we can do even more, but a Deposit Return Scheme needs to work for businesses. It cannot be yet another piece of red tape that is costly and burdensome."

