'Holistiq': Green investment platform launched by Systemiq and Lombard Odier IM

Platform to focus on ramping up private and public funds for nature-based climate solutions

Consultancy Systemiq has teamed up with private banking company Lombard Odier on a sustainable investment platform geared towards supporting nature-based climate solutions.

The partners behind the initiative said the Holistiq investment vehicle would aim to deploy capital to invest in the transformation of key economic systems, including energy, land and oceans, and materials.

Investment strategies are to be spread across public and private markets, with a focus on nature-based solutions, according to the firms.

Taraneh Azad, managing partner of Systemiq, and Jean-Pascal Porcherot, managing partner and head of asset management at LOIM, have been appointed to lead Holistiq, which will see them manage a team of around 100 while also maintaining their current roles at each firm.

Hubert Keller, senior managing partner at Lombard Odier, hailed the launch of the new platform. "Holistiq marks an important milestone in the history of both companies and signals the strength of our shared ambition of creating innovative solutions to drive progress in the global environmental transition," he said. "It is a unique partnership that will leverage the distinct, yet simultaneously interwoven capabilities of both institutions."

Jeremy Oppenheim, founding and senior partner of Systemiq, said the platform could help pool private capital in support of climate solutions.

"To build a net positive global economy $5tr to $6tr of investment capital needs to be deployed across the world every year, most of this will be private capital," he said."Systemiq has worked with Lombard Odier for several years and we have found the perfect partner with whom to build Holistiq. Combining the best research capabilities from across the two houses, we will develop distinctive investment strategies with clear convictions based on both scientific and economic insights."

