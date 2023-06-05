SMMT: EVs hit almost 25,000 new registrations in May

Almost 25,000 new battery powered electric vehicles (BEVs) hit UK roads in May, according to the latest monthly sales figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

The 58.7 per cent year-on-year increase drove the BEV category to a 16.9 per cent market share and consolidated its position as the UK's second most popular power train behind petrol - which remain Britain's bestseller, accounting for 57.1 per cent of registrations.

According to the SMMT, alternatively powered vehicles continue to make up an ever-larger share of the market, with plug-in hybrid registrations rising 23 per cent to a 6.2 per cent market share while sales of hybrids grew 22.2 per cent to 12.3 per cent of all registrations.

More businesses also switched to zero emission vans, with the BEV market up 19.7 per cent year-on-year to 1,041 units, or around one-in-24 new vans. Rising demand means that 7,028 all-electric vans have been registered so far in 2023, a year-on-year increase of 15.5 per cent.

Yet despite these encouraging figures and the continued multi-billion pound investment in the electric vehicle transition, the SMMT cautioned that the speed of the shift must accelerate ahead of the government's new Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate coming into force in January.

Mike Hawes, chief executive at the SMMT, reiterated his calls for the government to provide a more supportive fiscal framework for the EV industry and step up efforts to deliver a nationwide network of reliable, affordable and sustainable charge points, enabled by simplified planning processes and faster grid connections

"After the difficult, Covid-constrained supply issues of the last few years, it's good to see the new car market maintain its upward trend and the fact that growth is, increasingly, green growth is hugely encouraging," he said. "Transforming the market nationwide, however, and at an even greater pace means we must increase demand and help any reticent driver overcome any concerns about electric vehicles.

"This will require every stakeholder - industry, government, charge point operators and energy companies - to play their part, accelerating investment to drive decarbonisation."

Ben Nelmes, chief executive of green motoring consultancy New AutoMotive, said the SMMT's latest figures offered yet more evidence that consumers are ready to "ditch" polluting cars in favour of cleaner vehicles that are cheaper to run.

The SMMT's latest figures come after the trade body recently revealed that UK drivers looking to shift to EVs now have more than 80 models to choose from compared to just 21 models five years ago.

