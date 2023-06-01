OVO Energy teams up with councils for green retrofit of 140 Hertfordshire homes

Nearly 140 homes across Hertfordshire are to receive energy efficiency upgrades from OVO Energy under a partnership announced today with Watford Borough Council and Three Rivers District Council.

The partnership will see OVO's Energy Solutions arm retrofit 139 homes from Watford Community Housing and Thrive Homes Housing Stock, with Three Rivers District Council acting as the local council lead on the project, the energy giant said.

By taking a "whole-house" approach to the retrofit works, the company said it would ensure all upgrades collectively deliver "substantial" energy savings, with a goal to ensure all households in the scheme achieve an EPC rating of at least C before the end of the year.

Retrofit measures are expected to include the installation of external insulation, which OVO Energy said would "dramatically improve" the energy efficiency of the properties

OVO Energy claims to have already helped over 10,000 homes across England, Scotland and Wales become more energy efficient through the installation of external wall insulation, heating upgrades and microgeneration technology.

"By working with leading local authorities and housing associations, we've unlocked a huge opportunity to create greener, more energy-efficient homes for those people who live in draughty homes and will benefit from lower energy bills," said Mat Moakes, chief commercial officer at OVO Energy.

"Now, more than ever, the projects are critical to supporting households during the cost of living crisis while also bringing down the carbon footprint of the home. We're proud to be a part of such a collaborative partnership between all parties, helping to retrofit homes across the county by installing technology, such as heat pumps or solar panels, and improve the lives of people in the community."

All of the planned upgrades across Hertfordshire announced today are to be fitted free of charge for residents, with the project having secured funding from the government's Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund, which was matched by contributions from Thrive Homes and Watford Community Housing.

Jo Barrett, executive director of operations at Thrive Homes added: "Heating homes is responsible for a third of all emissions in the UK, so decarbonising it is essential if the UK is to reach net zero. Working with OVO Energy, this grant enables us to bring some of our least energy-efficient properties to EPC level C, reducing energy consumption, carbon emissions and the impact of rising energy prices for our customers."

