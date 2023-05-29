Study: Off-peak tariffs for public EV chargers could save drivers £260 a year

Study: Off-peak tariffs for public EV chargers could save drivers £260 a year

Analysis from Bonnet suggests public charging networks that offer smart off-peak tariffs could help cut costs for consumers and reduce emissions

Research by electric vehicle (EV) charging app Bonnet has revealed how smart off-peak tariffs could cut costs by £260 a year for drivers using public chargers. Using data from more than 100,000 users,...

Charlotte Hall

