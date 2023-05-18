Sowing climate resilience: Farmers to share £15m Landscape Recovery funding round

Farmers and landowners have been invited to apply for a share of a £15m pot earmarked for projects that create new habitats, help enhance nature protection, and drive sustainable food production, the government has confirmed today.

Building on the success of the first round of the Landscape Recovery scheme last year, the new funding round will support up to 25 projects to be administered by Natural England and the Environment Agency, including plans to create and enhance temperate rainforest, peatland, nature reserves, and support protected sites including ancient woodlands, wetlands, and salt marshes.

Projects covering at least 500 hectares will be selected based on their environmental and social impact as well as value for money. Moreover, the scheme's second iteration features a new criteria to ensuring applicants take impacts on food production into account and mitigate any negative impacts where possible.

Funding will be provided from Defra's £2.4bn annual investment into the farming sector, which is guaranteed for the rest of this Parliament, the government said.

Landscape Recovery is one of the government's three Environmental Land Management schemes, which aim to reward farmers for delivering a range of environmental and social benefits. It sits alongside the Sustainable Farming Incentive, through which farmers are paid to adopt and maintain sustainable farming practices, and the Countryside Stewardship scheme, which is open to farmers, foresters, and land managers in England who can deliver improved land management.

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey said the schemes provide vital funding and support for farmers in England, as the government delivers the biggest change to farming subsidies in a generation.

"The [Landscape Recovery] scheme is already supporting 22 inspiring landscape-scale projects across England with development funding and the second round will help more farmers and land managers take collective action through involvement in bespoke projects that will make a real difference in reaching net zero and supporting valuable habitats, while continuing to support sustainable food production," she said.

The 22 projects selected for the first round of the scheme focued on recovering and restoring England's threatened native species and restoring streams and rivers by improving water quality, enhancing biodiversity, and adapting to climate change.

The projects included initiatives to create and enhance habitats from chalk streams and temperate rainforest to moorland and wetland, restore over 600km of rivers, and protect at least 263 species such as water vole, otter, pine marten, lapwing, great crested newt, European eel and marsh fritillary.

Tony Juniper, chair of Natural England, said agriculture has a huge role to play in nature recovery and ensuring that a thriving natural world is at the heart of sustainable food production.

"Landscape Recovery encourages farmers and land managers to transform Nature at a landscape scale and Natural England will use its advice and relationships to support them every step of the way," he said.

"I hope that through this scheme more farmers and land managers will join forces, making significant progress towards the statutory Nature targets and providing the food and public goods that our society depends upon."

Alan Lovell, chair of the Environment Agency, also welcomed the fresh funding. "This second round of Landscape Recovery will take us further down the track toward becoming a nation that is resilient to climate change and rich in ecological diversity."

The announcement comes just days after Rishi Sunak penned an open letter to farmers promising to uphold Britain's environmental, food, and animal welfare standards in future trade deals, as he sought to reassure the sector that their interests would be protected when providing other countries with free access to the UK market.

However, both farming and environmental groups remain concerned about the impact of the government's sweeping subsidy reforms, with green campaigners arguing the schemes do not go far enough in demanding habitat improvements and farmers warning the new approach could undermine food production.

In related news, water regulator Ofwat this week unveiled 16 winning bidders for funding from its £40m innovation pot, including a spate of projects aimed at helping farmers to better manage drought and leak monitoring on their land.

"The water sector has faced mounting pressure over systemic challenges related to the environment and society, while the climate around us continues to drastically change shape," said Ofwat CEO David Black. "That's why we're funding ground-breaking innovations with potential to help us save and reuse water and wastewater products, while supporting wider society."

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.