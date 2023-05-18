'We are sorry': Water industry promises £10bn sewage pollution plan 'to put things right'

Water companies in England have today issued a collective apology "for not acting quick enough on sewage spills", as they promised to invest £10bn in a new nationwide storm overflows plan to prevent further pollution of the country's treasured rivers and seas.

Water UK - which represents water suppliers and sewage firms across England, as well as the rest of the UK - said its members would more than triple current levels of investment in water treatment, storm overflow capacity, the sewage network, and other key infrastructure, following rising public outrage over the dire state of England's waterways.

If approved by regulators, the proposed investment would amount to the industry's largest ever investment in tackling storm overflows and is designed to sewage overflows into waterways and coastlines by up to 140,000 incidents a year compared to 2020 levels, Water UK said.

But the proposals immediately sparked criticism that the plan could lead to upward pressure on bills, with households and businesses set to ultimately cover the cost of upgrading infrastructure that has been subject to decades of underinvestment.

A spokesperson for Water UK confirmed the sector's proposed investment would indeed ultimately be funded through bills, but claimed costs would be "thinly stretched out over the lifetime of the asset" in order to limit pressure on individual households. They also stressed that average household water bills have been falling in real terms over the past decade, and that in the updated plan announced today represented an acceleration of proposals that had been slated for be carried out from 2025.

The trade body also claimed the new National Overflows Plan amounted to the most ambitious in the world, adding that it would usher in "the biggest modernisation of sewers since the Victorian era", beginning with a major transformation programme across some 350,000 miles of sewer in England.

Specifically, it said the plan would install the equivalent of thousands of new Olympic swimming pools of capacity to hold surges in rainwater that would otherwise overload the system; increase the capacity of sewage treatment works; replace concrete with grass and ponds to reduce rainfall run-off entering sewers; enlarge and improve existing sewage pipes; and improve the treatment of those sewage spills that do occur, including through reed beds, wetlands and other nature-friendly projects.

The industry said it would also launch an independent National Environment Data Hub next year that would for the first time offer near-real-time public information on the operation of all 15,000 sewage overflows in England, in order to provide greater transparency and warnings over pollution risks.

Moreover, under the plan water and sewage firms have committed to help up to 100 communities across the country create new protected rivers, lakes, and reservoirs for swimming and recreation.

The mea culpa follows rising anger over polluted rivers, lakes, and coastlines across England, with data showing raw sewage was pumped into England's rivers on more than 300,000 occasions last year, averaging at around 835 spills per day.

The crisis spilled over into the recent local council elections across England, sparking a political row between the Conservatives, Labour, and the Lib Dems over who was to blame for chronic underinvestment in England's water infrastructure and how best to tackle rising levels of pollution.

Fierce criticism has also been levelled at the water companies themselves, which have enjoyed multibillion pound profits over the past decade, while CEOs and shareholders have reaped bonuses and dividends despite the failure to tackle sewage spills and upgrade creaking infrastructure. Such criticism is unlikely to be quelled by news that billpayers are set to ultimately foot the costs of much-needed investment in the sector.

But in a bid to counteract the recent waves of criticism, today Ruth Kelly, chair of Water UK, apologised for the industry's failings and promised to ramp up investment in the infrastructure needed to manage rising levels of sewage and worsening climate impacts.

"The message from the water and sewage industry today is clear: we are sorry," she said. "More should have been done to address the issue of spillages sooner and the public is right to be upset about the current quality of our rivers and beaches. We have listened and have an unprecedented plan to start to put it right.

"This problem cannot be fixed overnight, but we are determined to do everything we can to transform our rivers and seas in the way we all want to see."

A detailed National Overflows Plan is now expected to be published later this summer, setting out each company's approach to improving their sewage spills performance and when those improvements can be expected, how they will be delivered, and the expected results.

The trade body stressed that the new plan would mean that, for the first time, local communities will be able to find out exactly when sewage spill problems in their area are scheduled to be addressed, and can therefore hold companies to account on their commitments.

Alan Lovell, chair of the Environment Agency, welcomed the water sector's efforts "to rebuild public trust, particularly on sewage discharges".

"It is right that the industry is honest, accountable and shows the tangible steps it is taking to drive the improvements that we all want to see," he said. "Now we want to see action and a clear plan for delivery. The Environment Agency will be working closely with them to ensure this happens."

In response to the growing criticism of England's polluted rivers, lakes, and coastlines, the government has itself announced a flurry of fresh measures in recent month, including introducing more demanding storm overflows targets for water firms as well as mandatory sewage spills monitoring requirements and unlimited fines for breaches.

In addition, the water sector has agreed to bring forward around £56bn of scheduled infrastructure investment to within the next two years that it had previously planned to carry out through to 2030.

Water Minister Rebecca Pow said she was pleased to see the water industry apologise for failings on pollution and enhance its investment plan, but she stressed that "there is still a great deal more to do".

"This apology by the water industry is not before time and I welcome it," she said. "We have asked companies for action plans on every storm overflow to ensure deliverability and expect all overflows to be monitored by the end of this year."

Conservative MP Philip Dunne, chair of the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC), also welcomed the "long overdue" in bolstering the country's ageing sewerage infrastructure as a "step in the right direction".

"People are quite rightly sick and tired of the repeated reports of sewage flowing into our rivers and seas, and we must put a stop to it," he said. "Today's initiatives, if delivered fully, could go a long way to addressing these understandable concerns and returning the country's precious waterways to good health."

Elsewhere, however, criticism began to flood in this morning amid concerns that Water UK's investment plan may lead to higher water bills, leaving households and businesses to pick up the tab for cleaning up the water sector's past failures.

"Cry me a river," said Greenpeace UK's policy director Dr Doug Parr. "After years of relentlessly flooding our streams and beaches with raw sewage, an 'oops, sorry' from the water firms won't cut it. What we need to see is urgent, massive investment to upgrade their tottering infrastructure, drastic reduction in sewage discharges, and beefed-up regulators to make sure it happens properly.

"The promised £10bn is a start but if it's all charged on peoples' bills whilst the shareholder dividends remain untouched, that would be a very strange way of being sorry. It should be clear by now that we can't rely on the water firms' goodwill to protect the health of our rivers and seas. Ministers should be all over this and force these companies to put the public's good before shareholders' profits."

WWF's executive director of advocacy and campaigns, Kate Norgrove, said Water UK's apology "only scratches the surface of the urgent action needed to clean up our water".

"UK nature is in crisis and sewage and agricultural pollution are choking the life out of our rivers and seas," she said. "Beyond apologies and the threat of higher bills for consumers, we need better monitoring of water quality and more effective regulation from UK Governments, including stronger action against water companies and others who pollute our waters with apparent impunity. Only then can we hope to protect and restore our rivers and coasts in the UK, and save our wild isles."

Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary Jim McMahon said the apology from water companies was "the first step on a long road to fixing the sewage crisis", but that "they will ultimately be judged on their actions".

"13 years of Tory government failure has left a broken system, capped by an appalling track record of inaction," he said. "The Conservatives are the problem not the solution.

"Working people have a right to a quality of life and the places where they live, work and holiday to be treated with respect and not as open sewers by the Tories. Labour is clear. We have a plan to end the Tory sewage scandal by 2030 setting ambitious targets, introducing automatic fines, implementing mandatory monitoring and ensuring water bosses are held to account for negligence."

In related news, water regulator Ofwat this week unveiled 16 winning bidders for funding from its £40m innovation pot, including a spate of projects aimed at helping farmers to better manage drought and leak monitoring on their land.

"The water sector has faced mounting pressure over systemic challenges related to the environment and society, while the climate around us continues to drastically change shape," said Ofwat CEO David Black. "That's why we're funding ground-breaking innovations with potential to help us save and reuse water and wastewater products, while supporting wider society."

