Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
Ofgem review eyes 'zombie' projects blocking low carbon connections

Regulator signals intention to shake up 'not-fit-purpose' grid connection regime

The UK's energy watchdog has indicated it could undertake significant and urgent changes to its grid connection regime, so as to speed up approval times and tackle the backlog of "zombie" projects that has infiltrated the current queue to connect generation projects to the grid.

Ahead of an appearance at the Utility Week Live conference today, Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley warned energy bosses the current first-come, first-served "queuing" system could be phased out as part of a detailed policy review and stocktake that is designed to tackle those "stalled, unviable, and often highly speculative" projects that are delaying grid connections for renewables projects that are otherwise ready to proceed.

Brearley claimed up to 70 per cent of approved high voltage transmission schemes never connect, while more than half of queued projects will have to wait five years or more before being offered connection dates.

He revealed that 70 per cent of applications approved in the last 12 months received connection dates that were at least five years away, while a quarter were offered dates of 2030 or beyond. Meanwhile, the volume of new connection offers provided by National Grid ESO has grown 10-fold in five years - with an increase in applications of 80 per cent in the last year.

"Polite queuing may be in the very best of British traditions - but the first-come, first-served connections regime is not-fit-purpose if we are to end fossil fuel power within 12 years," Brearley said.

"It is unacceptable energy projects are blocking great low-carbon schemes from plugging into the transmission network - with connection times of a decade or more. Ambitious targets are empty words if we can't get this right. It's like promising everyone an electric car today but stopping them driving it until 2033.

"We can't scale up the grid capacity needed by 2035 without much bolder intervention to get new power on the grid as quickly as possible."

Brearley did hail the release of a new five-point-plan by National Grid ESO to speed up connections for a 95GW pipeline of energy storage schemes and in the region of 200GW of generation projects waiting to plug into the transmission system as a solid start towards tackling the backlog.

Under its new plan, the company said developers will be allowed to leave its connection queue without incurring penalties for doing so. It also revealed it is both updating its method of calculating project connection dates and working with transmission owners to review and update existing contracts.

Moreover, the company announced it has changed how it calculates the impact of batteries and other energy storage technologies on the grid and as such is developing new terms for connection contracts to manage the queue more efficiently, meaning that projects that are progressing can connect and those that are not can leave the queue.

Finally, it confirmed that energy storage projects will be fast tracked, meaning 70 per cent of projects with a connection date after 2026 will be able to plug into the grid between two and 10 years earlier than currently planned.

The comes after Octopus Energy recently published a new report setting out a series of quick wins - including 'queue-jumping', sunset clauses for stalled projects, and a 'data-driven can-do attitude' to managing the grid connection queue- to accelerate the delivery of 200GW of wind and solar projects stuck in one of Europe's longest grid connection queues.

MPs on the Environment Audit Committee have also warned a "dark cloud of delay" hangs over the government's ambition to increase solar energy generation capacity five-fold by 2035 - with 15-year wait times for solar connections recently branded as "grossly unacceptable".

Barnaby Wharton, director of future electricity systems at trade body RenewableUK, welcomed Ofgem's announcement of a policy review for tackling grid delays, but he stressed changes were needed "as a matter of urgency" in order to connect clean energy projects and cut bills as soon as possible.

"Mr Brearley is right to highlight the risk that without major reforms we could miss the UK's target to decarbonise our electricity system by 2035," he said. "Changing Ofgem's remit to put net zero at the heart of every decision it makes is crucial, as this would unlock the investment in grid upgrades that Ofgem has said it is committed to attracting". 

Stuart Stone
