'Monumental moment': Heat pump maker Kensa secures £70m investment

Ground source heat pump manufacturer and installer Kensa Group has secured £70m in funding from Octopus Energy and Legal & General, in a major boost to the fast expanding UK green heating market.

In an update this morning, the Octopus Energy and the capital investment arm of Legal & General announced that the joint investment was the biggest to date in ground source heat pump technology to date in Britain.

They said the £70m investment would enable Kensa to install up to 50,000 ground source heat pumps a year by 2030 and help make heat pumps accessible to more properties, including building retrofits, terraced housing, social housing, and non-domestic buildings.

Ground source heat pumps transfer heat from the ground into radiators, underfloor heating, and cylinders that heat water used for taps and showers. Heat pumps are significantly more efficient than gas boilers, producing around four units of zero-carbon heat for every unit of electricity they consume.

Some of the new investment will support Kensa's plans to develop a 'networked heat pump' product for house builders, housing associations, and non-domestic properties, which would see multiple homes or buildings connected to a shared communal loop of pipes. The partners said the approach would create a "new renewable asset class" and kick-start a sector that could be worth £1bn by 2030.

Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, said the heat pump "revolution" was "off to a flying start".

"It's a tried and tested replacement for gas boilers and can drive down consumers' energy bills for good," she said. "Backing Kensa will help rapidly expand Britain's fast-growing ground source heat pump industry. This deal is a huge milestone for our exciting new energy transition fund, as we invest in ambitious companies rolling out tech to turbocharge the clean energy shift."

The deal marks Octopus Energy Group entry into the ground source heat pump market, having launched its new self-designed air source heat pump for households earlier this year.

The investment is also the first deal from a new £500m Octopus Energy Transition Fund, which is currently raising capital from investors.

Matthew Trewhella, CEO of the Kensa Group, hailed the deal as a "monumental moment" for ground source heat pumps.

"This investment will help unlock Kensa's vision of a mass transition to low carbon heating by replacing the gas grid with its 21st-century equivalent - an ambient temperature heat network," he said. "Our approach harnesses the power of investment capital funding infrastructure, reduces the strain on our electricity grid and enables a just transition - keeping heating costs low and addressing fuel poverty simultaneously with climate change mitigation."

The deal marks the third investment Legal & General's capital investment arm has made in Kensa.

"LGC first partnered with Kensa in April 2020 with the shared aim of scaling up the deployment of ground source heat pumps in the UK through their long-term solution that is highly efficient and reliable," said John Bromley, managing director, clean energy at Legal & General Capital. "Since our initial investment, they have grown quickly, opening a new factory and delivering some prestigious new-build and retrofit installations across the UK."

The partners said they expected the investment to generate up to 7,000 jobs by 2030.

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.