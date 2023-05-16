UN: Slashing plastic pollution could save $4.5tr worldwide by 2040

Drastically reducing plastic pollution worldwide over the next two decades could save countries trillions of dollars, deliver a net increase in jobs, and create a new circular economy for materials that would result in net economic benefits compared to today's wasteful and environmentally-damaging system.

That is the core contention of a major new report today from the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which argues a greener, more sustainable, and healthy approach to plastics, materials, and resource is achievable using existing technologies and solutions.

The report estimates that shifting towards a more circular economy for plastics would result in $1.27tr in cost savings and recycling revenues by 2040, alongside a further $3.25tr saved from avoided health, climate, air pollution, marine ecosystem degradation, and litigation costs.

However, it stresses that ambitious action to seize these myriad benefits is urgently needed within the next five years, as further delays would drive up the cost of tackling plastic pollution levels which are set to soar by a further 80 million metric tonnes by 2040 under a business as usual scenario.

The report sets out what it claims is feasible roadmap for slashing plastic pollution by 80 per cent worldwide by 2040, assuming countries act rapidly to enact ambitious recycling and re-use policies and recalibrate investment towards building infrastructure that supports a more circular economy.

Broadly, it argues countries should aim to eliminate all unnecessary single-use plastics, before then focusing on building the business case for reusing remaining plastics in the economy as much as possible. It estimates such policies could cut plastic pollution by just under a third by 2040.

The report also argues that recycling capabilities need ramping up, bolstered by the removal of fossil fuel subsidies to incentivise industry to improve the design of plastic products to improve recyclability, which could provide a further 20 per cent reduction in plastic pollution.

In addition, it contends that careful reorienting products and services to make use of non-plastic alternatives, such as paper or compostable materials, could lead to an additional 17 per cent reduction in plastic pollution levels.

The report warns that even if all these actions are taken it would still leave around 100 million metric tonnes per year of plastics from single-use and short-lived products that would need dealing with by 2040 to meet the goal of an 80 per cent reduction globally.

But it argues this shortfall can be dealt with by setting and implementing design and safety standards for disposing of non-recyclable plastic waste and extending responsibility for dealing with harmful plastic waste and microplastics to the manufacturers that produce them.

Overall, it estimates such actions would create a more circular economy that could deliver net savings to society and the global economy of over $4.5tr by 2040, while also creating a 700,000 net increase in jobs worldwide, with most of those jobs created in lower income countries.

The report estimates around £65bn a year of investment would be needed to deliver its recommended policy programme, but it argues that the resulting systemic change would prove significantly cheaper than the cost of continuing to operate the current throwaway system for plastics, which is estimated to cost £113bn a year.

UNEP executive director Inger Andersen said the world's current approach to producing, using and disposing of plastics was "polluting ecosystems, creating risks for human health and destabilising the climate".

"This UNEP report lays out a roadmap to dramatically reduces these risks through adopting a circular approach that keeps plastics out of ecosystems, out of our bodies and in the economy," she said. "If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins."

The report comes as hundreds of global governments gear up for the second round of negotiations aimed at brokering a global treaty for tackling plastic pollution, which is scheduled to take place in Paris later this month.

The first round of negotiations took place in Uruguay late last year, but ended in deadlock as more than 2,000 delegates from 160 countries failed to agree on a template for a new global accord.

Countries agreed in March 2022 to broker an historic treaty to tackle the damaging impacts of plastic pollution, but details of how such a treaty should work in practice are far from being worked out. Five rounds of talks are planned in total, with a view to delivering a final treaty next year.

While many civil society groups, as well as most EU, Latin American, African, and Pacific nations favour a 'top-down' approach that would seek to place overall limits on plastic pollution, a number of powerful countries, including the US, China, and various petrostates, are pushing for a treaty more akin to the Paris Agreement that would require countries to develop their own national plastic pollution plans.

Another bone of contention surrounds whether measures in the eventual treaty - which could include pollution limits, design standards, and waste management targets - should be legally binding or not. Meanwhile, negotiations are also continuing over how to fund measures to tackle plastic pollution, with poorer nations arguing they require financial support if they are to develop the necessary recycling and waste management infrastructure.

WWF yesterday urged governments to seqize the opportunity to implement bans and phase-outs of "the most high-risk and unnecessary" single-use plastics, including cutlery, e-cigarettes, and microplastics in cosmetics, among other items, as a the most urgent priority for tackling the rapidly growing mountain of plastic waste worldwide.

The conservation group said such measures should be explicitly included in the text of the global plastic treaty that countries are set to grapple with during the talks in Paris later this month.

WWF special envoy Marco Lambertini said the world remained locked into a system that is producing quantities of plastic "well beyond what any country can properly deal with", resulting in severely damaging impacts for society, the environment, and the economy.

"On our current trajectory, by 2040 global plastic production will double, plastic leakage into our oceans will triple and the total volume of plastic pollution in our oceans will quadruple," he said. "We cannot allow this to happen.

"Many countries are already implementing measures, from bans of plastic items such as bags or straws and stirrers, to microbeads in cosmetics or single-use food and beverage items. But we know this isn't enough. We need coordinated approaches led by globally agreed rules that can make a difference at scale and put every country and company on the same level playing field."

