Shell is facing a backlash from shareholders due to dissatisfaction with the oil giant's climate efforts, with both Nest and London CIV this week announcing their intention to vote against the firm's directors at its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM).

The two pensions schemes, which represent approximately £78bn in combined assets under management, confirmed their decision to vote against the oil company ahead of its AGM later this month, in response to Shell's plans to revise down its greenhouse gas emissions targets while potentially expanding its investment in fossil fuels.

The move by the two schemes follows similar moves by the Church of England Pensions Board and Brunel Pensions Partnership, both of which announced their intention to vote against Shell's directors earlier this week over climate concerns.

Nest, the government-backed auto-enrolment provider, said it would vote against the re-election of Shell's chair and its 'Energy Transition' resolution in response, and that it would instead support a resolution calling on Shell to align its carbon reduction targets with the Paris Agreement.

"This AGM season, we have seen key oil and gas companies in our portfolio failing to properly manage climate risks," said Nest's senior responsible investment manager Katharine Lindmeier. "Shell is pursuing further oil and gas extraction, despite the company being highly exposed to the physical impact of climate change and at risk from carbon taxes and stranded assets. Following its record profits, we had hoped Shell would step up its activities towards meeting its net-zero ambitions. Instead, they're kicking the can down the road and increasing the risks on long-term shareholders."

London CIV said it would also vote against the company's directors and the re-election of its chair in a bid to hold the company's directors to account over its weak climate change targets.

"The unequivocal social and financial impacts of climate change, imposed on future generations will no doubt be compounded by underinvestment in renewables, an absence of meaningful targets and overinvestment in fossil fuels," said London CIV's head of responsible investment Jacqueline Amy Jackson. "Long-term investors should not be dazzled by short-term profits today, when the amount reinvested into the solutions of tomorrow is so derisory.

"With an ambitious net-zero target of 2040, London CIV will do whatever it can, not only to preserve our clients' long-term investments and the pensions of beneficiaries, but to protect the planet so that they can spend their wealth in a world that's safe and inhabitable."

Research conducted by the Make My Money Matter (MMMM) campaign - the initiative pushing pension funds to ramp up their climate efforts - estimates £20bn of pension fund assets are currently invested in Shell, with the average person's pension investing £905 in the sector.

Further research by the campaign group revealed approximately eight million scheme members would be opposed to their funds being invested in fossil fuels, while nearly ten million said they wanted their scheme to vote against the directors in the upcoming AGM due to Shell's inaction towards combatting climate change. Around five million stated they would change pension provider if they knew their funds were invested in Shell, MMMM said.

"Shell keeps expanding oil and gas, despite our planet screaming for it to stop," said MMMM chief executive Tony Burdon. "But our pensions give us power to change this, and the UK pensions industry can play a huge role in pushing Shell to reduce emissions and rule out financing for fossil fuel expansion.

"The pensions industry is adamant that only through engagement can they really make a change in how fossil fuel companies act. Well, now is the moment for it to put its money where its mouth is. That's why MMMM is calling on the industry to finally flex its muscles in boardrooms this AGM season and vote to make Shell and its polluting peers do better, to protect members savings and our planet. Because you can't claim to be a leader on climate but continue to support the directors of companies who are driving fossil fuel expansion."

The move by Nest and London CIV comes after the pair announced their support for a lawsuit filed earlier this year by ClientEarth against Shell's directors alleging the company has failed to adopt a climate transition strategy in line with the Paris Agreement.

Last month, a group of schemes also similarly announced their intention to oppose the re-election of rival oil giant BP's chair in due to concerns over the company's plans to reduce its emissions targets.

However, in response to the growing shareholder backlash over its failure to align its business with the Paris Agreement on climate change, Shell insisted that it remained firmly committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050, but stressed that it still had to ensure its investments produced returns for its shareholders.

"Our strategy remains unchanged - to become a net zero energy company by 2050 or sooner," the company said in a statement. "In the last year we've continued to invest in low-carbon energy and made very good progress towards our targets to reduce emissions.

It added: "All of our investments have to provide a rate of return that our investors demand. We trust a vast majority of shareholders will agree on the need to collaborate in balancing the supply and use of energy to accelerate the energy transition, while reducing the social costs, and we are pleased that proxy advisers ISS and Glass Lewis concur."

A version of this article originally appeared at Professional Pensions.