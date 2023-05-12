Research: UK circular economy attracts £1.3bn investor backing in 2022

Investor interest in the UK's burgeoning circular economy appears to be on the rise, with an estimated £1.3bn of capital having been ploughed into the sector last year, according to fresh research released this week.

Consultancy BDO LLP said 2022 had been the most active year to date for investments in the UK circular economy, with the number of deals rising 16 per cent on the previous year, outperforming the wider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) market's 12 per cent rise in deals.

Research published yesterday by the firm found venture capital investors accounted for 62 per cent of UK circular economy deals in 2022, with an average disclosed cheque size of £4.9m, while mid-market private equity investors made up 17 per cent of deal volumes.

It estimated disclosed capital funnelled into the UK circular economy rose by 10 per cent last year to £879m, up from £788m the year, which it said suggested overall capital invested in the sector may have reached around £1.3bn in 2022.

Report co-author Rory McPherson, corporate finance partner at BDO, said the shift from linear to circular business models based on reuse, recycling, and keeping materials within the value chain for as long as possible was steadily becoming a more attractive bet for investors.

"The transition away from linear business models creates value while working towards sustainability goals," he said. "As ESG continues to move up the agenda, circular economy businesses are extremely attractive to investors and BDO is ideally placed to advise the ambitious entrepreneurs and pioneering PE-backed businesses in the sector."

Elsewhere, the research found industrial and manufacturing was yet again the most prominent sector for circular economy investment for the second year in a row, accounting for 36 per cent of deal volumes in 2022.

That was followed by the technology, media, and telecoms sector at 25 per cent, and the retail, consumer and leisure sectors at 21 per cent, according to the report.

Meanwhile, just over a quarter of investment deals were for businesses involved in circular inputs, with 21 per cent related to circular design, and 16 per cent related to materials recovery and recycling, it found.

Todd Mills, assistant director at BDO, said circular economy entrepreneurs were now "much sought-after".

"But they must be able to communicate a clear commercial growth plan including quantifying the addressable target market and why consumers or businesses will transition to their product or service over existing linear options or other new circular alternatives," he added.

"At the same time, investors must continue to recognise that circular economy entrepreneurs are often equally focused on profit and sustainability, and that to motivate these business owners, they must be on the same page."

BusinessGreen readers can sign up now for their free pass to this year's Net Zero Festival.