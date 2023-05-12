Green heat network projects share £91m in government funding

The UK's first mass heating system capable of piping geothermal heat from deep underground into thousands homes is one of seven innovative green heating projects to receive a share of £91m in government grants announced today.

The state-of-the-art project, which has secured £22m government funding today, involves drilling almost 5,300 metres under an industrial site in Cornwall to extract low carbon heat from the granite rocks below to pipe into 3,800 nearby homes.

Once operational next year, the Langarth Deep Geothermal Heat Network near United Downs is expected to deliver up to 2MW of electricity and 10MWh of heat for use at a housing estate being developed by Cornwall Council.

The company behind the project, Geothermal Engineering, also claims to have found significant concentrations of lithium within the deep geothermal fluid at the site, and is working alongside its partners to trial technologies aimed at extracting the critical mineral, which is used to make electric vehicle batteries.

Other successful bidders to the government's Green Heat Network Fund include Bradford Energy Ltd, which has been awarded £20m to build an air source heat pump heat network to supply businesses and other buildings in the centre of the west Yorkshire city.

Rotherham Energy has also secured a £25m grant today to build a new heat network to supply 34 homes and businesses in the town, while Kirklees Council's plan to create a district energy network in Huddersfield to provide green heat and power to public and private sector buildings has also won £8.2m backing from the government.

The East Riding of Yorkshire Council, meanwhile, is to receive £12m from the to create a new district energy district using waste heat from a manufacturing plant in Goole to supply homes and businesses while also creating 40 new jobs.

In addition, the University of Reading has secured £2.1m to upgrade its on-campus combined heat and power plant, and East London Energy has won £1.76m to expand its heat network to 500 new homes in and around the Olympic Park in Stratford, the government announced today.

Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance, said the projects securing funding "form part of our energy revolution - creating hundreds of new jobs for our ever-expanding green economy".

"The UK is a world leader when it comes to reducing carbon emissions - but we must continue to push the boundaries to reach our net zero goal," he said. "These innovative projects will not only benefit the communities they serve, by reducing emissions and providing low-cost heating that helps to drive down energy bills, but also support the nation's push for greater energy security and independence."

The latest tranche of funding forms part of a total £288m pot set aside for the Green Heat Network Fund, which is expected to run until 2025 for public and private applicants in England.

Kieran Sinclair, heat network policy manager at the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) - which represents more than 160 low carbon heating and energy efficiency organisations across the UK - welcomed the fresh funding awards.

"They show the potential for heat networks across the UK to reduce both carbon emissions and customer heating bills, while providing clean energy to both public and private sector buildings," he said. "By 2050 a much larger proportion of the country will get their heat from low-carbon heat networks as part of the UK's net zero targets."

However, the ADE has been pushing the government to also ramp up efforts to improve home energy efficiency across the UK in support of net zero goals.

Yesterday the trade association published a report calling on Ministers to introduce regulations that would require all properties to meet minimum energy efficiency standards upon sale from 2026, backed by a further round of more stringent standards to be introduced from 2029.

The government has set a target for most of the UK's 17 million inefficient home to be given green upgrades by 2035 in order to drive down energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions, but the ADE has warned this goal risks being missed without clearer regulatory standards to encourage homeowners and industry to deliver the necessary retrofits.

"Implementing minimum energy efficiency standards on households at the point of sale will have a transformative impact on gas usage in the UK, thereby tackling climate change, enhancing energy security, and reducing bills," said Chris Friedler, energy efficiency policy manager at the ADE. "Moreover, the inclusion of green finance measures will empower households, requiring no upfront payments and with cost caps removing risk."

