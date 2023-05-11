'Illogical': UK tax rule penalising cars converted to electric, campaign group warns

Outdated laws that are forcing UK drivers to pay fossil fuel car taxes and road charges even if they convert their vehicle to run on battery power are holding back the development of a new green industry that could accelerate the transition towards zero emission vehicles, according to FairCharge.

The campaign group has written to the government and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to demand urgent changes to current "counter-intuitive" tax rules, warning that drivers of formerly fossil fuelled cars converted to become electric vehicles (EVs) are being unfairly penalised.

By law, the DVLA has to keep the same CO2 emission ratings on logbooks for all cars built after 2001, even if they have since been converted to run on electric power rather than fossil fuels.

As a result, cars which originally hit UK roads as internal combustion engines (ICEs) but have since been converted to low or zero emissions powertrains are forced to officially retain their original - and almost certainly higher - CO2 rating.

As such, drivers of these vehicles are forced to continue paying higher road taxes reserved for fossil fuel cars - such as vehicle excise duty (VED) and ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) charges in London - even though their vehicles are now powered with electricity and therefore produce no tailpipe emissions.

FairCharge is therefore calling on the Treasury to overhaul the "illogical law" which it argues unnecessarily penalises drivers of greener vehicles, and could also risk slowing the wider transition to EVs.

Moreover, tweaking the regulations could help kick-start a new industry in converting ICE cars to run on batteries, which would unlock new UK jobs and "millions in economic activity", according FairCharge founder and former TopGear presenter Quentin Wilson.

"I've written to the DVLA for this counter-intuitive law to be changed," he said. "They claim their hands are tied by the Treasury who insist that the original CO2 emissions declared by the manufacturer must always be retained even though the car has been converted to battery electric."

Wilson also voiced concerns that under current rules fire services attending a road accident may not be aware if vehicles involved are in fact an EV, rather than an ICE, which could have implications for how to most safely handle the incident.

The DVLA claims any changes to the existing law would need to be authorised by the Treasury. The Treasury said that "as with all taxes, we keep this policy under review".

"We are committed to the safety of road users and therefore need to be mindful of indirectly encouraging unsafe practices when considering changes to the tax treatment of converted vehicles," it said in a statement.

However, if the rules were changed, Wilson said the cost of converting an ICE to an EV would fall over time thanks to improved knowledge, skills, and economies of scale, which could in turn help boost ownership of battery powered cars while cutting down on scrap vehicle waste.

"Changing this law would help kick start the emerging EV conversion industry, create thousands of new jobs, millions in economic activity and save many perfectly good combustion cars from the scrap heap," he said.

Several figures in the nascent EV conversion industry have also backed FairCharge's campaign - including manufacturer Fellten's CEO Chris Hazell, and Everrati CEO Justin Lunny - noting that countries such as the US and France already have financial incentives in place to encourage EV conversions.

"As a leading business in the EV 're-powering' space we agree that it's crucial that policy changes are made to encourage further innovation and collaboration to future-proof vehicles for generations to come," said Lunny. "A growing 're-powering' industry can only be a good thing for the UK and its efforts to electrify transport and will help boost the nascent industry."

The call follows the latest used car market figures covering the first quarter of 2023, which show sales of used EVs have surged by almost 57 per cent compared to the same period last year, with almost 26,300 used EVs changing hands between January and the end of March.

With the used car market as a whole growing slightly by 4.1 per cent during the period, used EVs now account for around 1.4 per cent of the wider market, representing a small but growing share of a market that offers a more affordable alternative to new EVs.

The data, released yesterday by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), shows battery EVs were the fastest growing powertrain in the UK's used car market, growing from 0.9 per cent of the market last year.

Plug-in hybrids also changed hands in greater volumes over the period, rising almost 14 per cent to 16,000 sales, SMMT said.

Colin Walker, transport analyst at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) think tank, said a thriving used electric vehicle market would be critical to the UK's wider rapid transition to EVs, with new fossil fuel car sales set to be phased out from 2030.

"The vast majority of car sales in the UK are second hand," he said. "If all of the UK's drivers are to make the transition to electric vehicles, then a healthy second-hand market is essential."

Walker also said used EVs could offer consumer "significant savings" compared to buying new electric cars, and as such could provide a more affordable alternative for more motorists.

"A four year old electric Nissan Leaf would save over £800 a year in running costs compared to a four year old petrol Nissan Juke," he explained. "The introduction of government targets for EV sales, the ZEV mandate, will ultimately drive growth of the second-hand market meaning more families can benefit from cleaner, cheaper driving."

