Defra to expand sewage overflow targets to England's coasts and estuaries

Targets to curb dumping of raw sewage into waterways after heavy rainfall are to be expanded to cover all England's coastlines and estuaries under fresh plans announced by the government today, as it looks to respond to growing pressure to get to grips with the country's water pollution crisis.

The Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) today announced plans to consult on expanding its proposed targets for water companies to reduce the number of storm overflows to cover all coasts, estuaries, and marine protected sites, in addition to inland waterways.

It follows last month's announcement the government's targets to reduce sewage dumping after heavy rainfall are set to be enshrined in law through the Environment Act 2021, backed by interim milestones for improving bathing waters and high priority nature sites.

The government did not say when it planned to hold the consultation, but a spokesperson for Defra told BusinessGreen further details on timing for the consultation "will follow in due course".

Environment Secretary Thérèse Coffey claimed the expansion of storm overflow targets would provide an achievable, credible route to tackling sewage and improving the health of waterways and coastlines without negatively impacting customer bills.

"As a coastal MP myself, I know that our coastlines are hugely important to local communities and to nature," she said. "While 93 per cent of our beaches with designated bathing status are already rated excellent or good, I intend to use my powers to better protect all of our coasts and estuaries."

The move is designed to further bolster the government's Storm Overflows Discharge Plan, which was published last summer an set out a series of targets backed by £56bn in capital investment over the next 25 years to combat the practice of sewage dumping into England's waterways.

More recently, the government has announced a series of measures to ramp up measures to tackle water pollution, including the introduction of mandatory sewage monitoring and unlimited fines for water firms found to be in breach of sewage rules.

Unveiling its new Plan for Water last month, the government said it had agreed to bring forward £1.6bn of water company investment in infrastructure over the next two years.

But such moves have failed to ease mounting pressure on the government to contend with its woeful water pollution record in England, with recent data showing raw sewage was pumped into England's rivers on more than 300,000 occasions last year, and that at least 90 beaches across the country have been contaminated by discharges.

The water pollution crisis sparked a political row ahead of last week's local council elections, with both Labour and the Liberal Democrats accusing the Conservative government of failing to properly hold water companies to account over sewage.

The results saw the Conservatives lose over 1,000 council seats with Labour, the Lib Dems, and Greens all making significant gains. Opposition parties said the sewage crisis was one of a number of issues referenced by those voters on the doorstep who have become frustrated with the government's performance.

Water companies have also been feeling the heat amid public outcry over the state of England's waterways and coastlines.

Over the weekend, it emerged that Britain's water and sewage companies paid £1.4bn in dividends to its shareholders last year, a rise of around £540m on 2021, despite continued complaints from Ministers over the dumping of raw sewage into waterways, according to The Financial Times.

The chief executives of both Thames Water and South West Water today said they would not take any performance-related bonuses this year in response to public anger over water pollution across the country.

