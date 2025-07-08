Ruth Chapman of solar-powered vaccine storage co-op, Dulas, reflects on the value of local action and environmental education through volunteering
Dulas is a Welsh co-operative, based in Machynlleth, that developed the world's first mass-produced solar powered vaccine refrigerators, operating lamps, and blood banks, for example. Since 1982, the...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis