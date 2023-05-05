Local Elections: Tory losses stack up, as Opposition parties hail 'a fantastic set of results'

Rishi Sunak's first electoral test has resulted in a "disappointing" night for the government, with the Party on track to lose hundreds of seats and Labour declaring that the results suggest it is "on course for a majority at the next election".

Early results suggested the Conservatives were on track for an electoral shellacking following a campaign in which concerns over sewage spills and air pollution mixed with local issues and general frustration at the UK's poor economic performance and deteriorating public services.

As of 10am on Friday morning, the Conservatives had lost 228 seats, Labour had gained 119 seats, the Lib Dems had gained 61 seats, and the Greens had gained 33 seats, putting the Party on track for its best electoral showing to date.

In further bad news for the Conservatives the Party lost in a number in a battleground seats for the next general election, with Labour taking control of Plymouth, Stoke, and Medway, and the Lib Dems seizing Windsor and Maidenhead, the home territory of former prime minister, Theresa May.

Early indications suggested that the vote swing towards Labour was slightly lower than recent national polling has indicated, suggesting that tactical voting may have played a role in this week's elections. The performance prompted claims from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak that he was not "detecting any massive groundswell of movement towards the Labour Party or excitement for their agenda".

But speaking to supporters this morning Labour Leader Keir Starmer insisted the Party was now "on course for a Labour majority of the next general election".

"It was all about the cost of living and we had we had a positive case to make," he said. "We understood what it's like not to be able to make ends meet and we said what we would do to help people with their everyday bills. And the government, the prime minister said nothing. And that's because they're the problem, not the solution."

Lib Dem Leader Ed Davey similarly argued the results had "exceeded expectations". Following a campaign during which the Lib Dems focused on seats across southern England and repeatedly attacked the government for its handling of the sewage crisis, Davey said the Party was on track for big gains in the 'Blue Wall'.

"We've taken control of the Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead," he said. "And in what I call the blue wall seats, Conservative traditional heartlands, the Liberal Democrats are going to make big games. We have yet to count in places like Surrey, Sussex, Hertfordshire, and Oxfordshire. But I can tell you we're very positive about our chances there… I think it's the voters who are both really angry with the Conservatives, but responding positively to the Liberal Democrat message."

Meanwhile, Greens co-leader Adrian Ramsey said the Party was celebrating "a fantastic set of results so far" that builds on the record performance the Party achieved at the last local elections.

"We're again gaining across the country - from Cons and Labour, in rural and urban areas," he wrote on Twitter. "People are fed up with Conservatives, uninspired by Labour and voting Green in growing numbers."

In one particularly notable set of results, the Greens secured 29 per cent of the vote in Worcester and gained four seats making the Party the second largest presence on the council behind Labour, which also gained one seat. The Conservatives did not win or hold any of the seats in which they stood.

Keep up to date with all the latest green business news by signing up to the free Daily and Weekly BusinessGreen Newsletters.