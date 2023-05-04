'Gold standard': Six green apprenticeship schemes branded with coronation emblem

Six green apprenticeship schemes have been branded with the coronation emblem to mark the King's long-standing commitment to the environment, including two relating to corporate sustainability.

Among the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education schemes to be given the royal stamp of approval are apprenticeships for corporate responsibility and sustainability practitioners and sustainability business specialists, the Department for Education confirmed today.

Apprenticeships for countryside workers, forest craftspeople, low carbon heating technicians, and installation electrician and maintenance electricians have also been branded with the logo, which the Royal website notes has been inspired by the UK's flora and designed to "pay tribute to the King's love of the natural world".

Apprenticeships and Higher Education Minister Robert Halfon said it was right to celebrate apprenticeships that would help the UK meet its climate goals as part of the coronation.

"As His Majesty The King is a long-term campaigner for the sustainability and the environment, there is no better way to honour his upcoming coronation than by celebrating these six green apprenticeships - hand-picked by leading industry experts," he said. "These apprenticeships will play a key role in cementing our position as a world leader in renewable energy and offer people the chance to climb the ladder of opportunity to develop the skills needed to help our country transition to net zero."

The six apprenticeship scheme were selected from a list of 200 identified by an expert 'green panel' convened by the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education, which worked closely with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Department for Education on the initiative.

Jennifer Coupland, chief executive of the Institute, said the Coronation-branded green apprenticeships represented the "gold standard for green skills".

"We all have a role to play in tackling climate change," she said. "Thanks to vital input from a range of employers we are one step closer to putting the environment at the heart of apprenticeships. We urge more employers to get involved and hope many students will consider these exciting career opportunities."

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said it "had never been more important" to prioritise green skills and protect the natural environment.

"These gold standard, sustainable apprenticeships offer people the chance to embark on exciting new careers in industries from forestry to construction and contribute to creating a more sustainable economy," she said.

