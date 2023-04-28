KLM and AeroDelft aim to prepare hydrogen-powered aircraft for takeoff

clock • 3 min read
A planet takes off at Manchester Airport | Credit: iStock
Image:

A planet takes off at Manchester Airport | Credit: iStock

KLM and students from Delft University of Technology embark on research project to demonstrate the potential of hydrogen-powered aviation

Dutch airline KLM has announced it is working with students from Delft University of Technology to build a hydrogen-powered aircraft as part of a partnership designed to put the airline "at the forefront...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Study: What the UK needs to do to compete in the global green industrial race

Electric fleets: Biffa revs up plans for electric bin lorries

Most read
01

'Staggering': England's onshore wind ban costing British billpayers £5.1bn a year, research finds

25 April 2023 • 6 min read
02

'No coherent plan': UK failing in push for net zero grid by 2035, MPs warn

28 April 2023 • 5 min read
03

ChargeUK: EV charging industry launches trade body, pledges to mobilise £6bn of new investment

28 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Electric fleets: Biffa revs up plans for electric bin lorries

28 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

KLM and AeroDelft aim to prepare hydrogen-powered aircraft for takeoff

28 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Aviation

Credit: Britten-Norman / Cranfield Aerospace Solutions
Aviation

British aviation firms plot merger to turbocharge hydrogen-electric plane development

British aviation firms Britten-Norman and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions set to pool expertise to establish new hydrogen-electric aircraft developer

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 24 April 2023 • 2 min read
'Fly less to do more': Why businesses should reduce their air travel emissions
Aviation

'Fly less to do more': Why businesses should reduce their air travel emissions

Firms without air travel emission reduction targets are missing a major opportunity to be climate leaders, writes AEF's Florence Long

Florence Long, Aviation Environment Federation
clock 18 April 2023 • 4 min read
Jet Zero Council unveils two-year plan for ramping up SAF supply and demand
Aviation

Jet Zero Council unveils two-year plan for ramping up SAF supply and demand

Plan comes amid fresh calls from aviation sector for more targeted government support to help accelerate decarbonisation efforts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 April 2023 • 7 min read