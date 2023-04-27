'Falling behind': NIC and CCC call on government to close UK infrastructure 'resilience gap'

Stuart Stone
clock • 4 min read
'Falling behind': NIC and CCC call on government to close UK infrastructure 'resilience gap'

National Infrastructure Commission and Climate Change Committee pen joint letter urging ministers to protect key infrastructure against the intensifying climate impacts

The National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) and Climate Change Committee (CCC) have today joined forces to call on the government to urgently develop more effective plans to fortify key infrastructure...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Circular drive: Teeside tech firms to accelerate domestic lithium supply chain

'Polluter must pay': South West Water hit with record £2.1m fine for pollution offences

Most read
01

Record-breakers: UK rooftop solar and offshore wind power hit new highs

27 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Renewables out-generate fossil fuels during European winter energy crunch

27 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

Steelmakers unveil single-track global carbon accounting standard

27 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Staggering': England's onshore wind ban costing British billpayers £5.1bn a year, research finds

25 April 2023 • 6 min read
05

How green policy gaps are putting the UK's industrial base at risk

27 April 2023 • 11 min read

More on Risk

Credit: iStock
Risk

Hot and bothered: How rising temperatures present a growing threat to industry and workers

Two new reports warn of the worsening impact of a warming climate on the economy and call for infrastructure and polices to be upgraded as temperatures continue to rise

Amber Rolt
clock 26 April 2023 • 7 min read
How half of global GDP could be wiped out by nature-related risks
Risk

How half of global GDP could be wiped out by nature-related risks

PwC launches new Centre for Nature Positive Business, as fresh research reveals $58tr of economic activity faces material risks from nature-related impacts

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 April 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: iStock
Risk

Report: Insurance sector failing to address 'vast and understated' nature risk

ClimateWise group sets out roadmap for insurers and reinsurers to take nature into account when underwriting escalating risks

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 12 April 2023 • 4 min read