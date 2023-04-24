British aviation firms plot merger to turbocharge hydrogen-electric plane development

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Britten-Norman / Cranfield Aerospace Solutions
Image:

Credit: Britten-Norman / Cranfield Aerospace Solutions

British aviation firms Britten-Norman and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions set to pool expertise to establish new hydrogen-electric aircraft developer

British aviation firms Britten-Norman and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions have struck a merger deal backed by £10m of investment to develop hydrogen-electric aircraft, as they last week announced their ambition...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Labour to force Parliamentary vote on proposed Sewage Pollution Bill

Report: UK energy security 'incompatible' with high fossil gas demand

Most read
01

Report: UK energy security 'incompatible' with high fossil gas demand

24 April 2023 • 5 min read
02

'Largest of its kind': UK and Netherlands approve plans for LionLink interconnector

24 April 2023 • 7 min read
03

Global energy leaders voice growing alarm at pace of green transition

24 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

British aviation firms plot merger to turbocharge hydrogen-electric plane development

24 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

Currant affairs: Regenerative agriculture trial to squeeze carbon from Ribena supply chain

24 April 2023 • 3 min read

More on Aviation

'Fly less to do more': Why businesses should reduce their air travel emissions
Aviation

'Fly less to do more': Why businesses should reduce their air travel emissions

Firms without air travel emission reduction targets are missing a major opportunity to be climate leaders, writes AEF's Florence Long

Florence Long, Aviation Environment Federation
clock 18 April 2023 • 4 min read
Jet Zero Council unveils two-year plan for ramping up SAF supply and demand
Aviation

Jet Zero Council unveils two-year plan for ramping up SAF supply and demand

Plan comes amid fresh calls from aviation sector for more targeted government support to help accelerate decarbonisation efforts

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 17 April 2023 • 7 min read
Credit: Maeve Aerospace
Aviation

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

Maeve 01 promises to carry 44 passengers, fly around 460 kilometres on a single charge, and could be running commercially by 2030

Amber Rolt
clock 14 April 2023 • 1 min read