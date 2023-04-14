Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

Toy manufacturer has begun construction of major new factory in Virginia which it claims will be fully 'carbon neutral' once it opens in 2025
Lego Group has begun laying the first building blocks for its planned $1bn 'carbon neutral' factory in the US, as the toy manufacturer steps up efforts towards meeting its global climate goals. The...
