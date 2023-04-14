'First of its kind': Rewilding education centre opens doors in Scottish Highlands

Dundreggan Rewilding Centre | Credit: Paul Campbell Photography
Dundreggan Rewilding Centre | Credit: Paul Campbell Photography

The Dundreggan Rewilding Centre in Glenmoriston opens to visitors this weekend to showcase the nature and climate benefits of Scottish rewilding projects

A "first of its kind" rewilding education centre designed to showcase the opportunities and benefits of large-scale nature recovery is set to open this weekend near Loch Ness in Scotland, following a £2m...

