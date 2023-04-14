Power Move: OVO shells out almost £150,000 in energy-saving customer incentives

clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

OVO provides data on latest demand-management scheme, revealing it helped save over 22 tonnes of carbon over the winter

Energy giant OVO has provided an update on its 'Power Move' trial, revealing that it provided almost £150,000 in payments to customers who shifted their energy use to avoid periods of peak demand in December....

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Lego lays first bricks for $1bn 'carbon neutral' toy factory in US

'First of its kind': Rewilding education centre opens doors in Scottish Highlands

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

Maeve Aerospace unveils new designs for emission-free electric aircraft

14 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Are UK farmers 'illegally' burning and burying toxic plastic waste?

13 April 2023 • 7 min read
04

'National Mission': Labour touts green homes upgrade plan ahead of local elections

13 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

Fight them on the beaches: Could the squabble over sewage cause a stink at May's local elections?

14 April 2023 • 10 min read

More on Incentives

Liberty Steel's Newport plant | Credit: Liberty Steel
Incentives

ResponsibleSteel and banks ink deal to harmonise steel climate standards

ResponsibleSteel and Sustainable Steel Principles Association hail deal as major milestone in efforts to decarbonise steel industry

Amber Rolt
clock 13 January 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Incentives

Drax offers UK hotels chance to win £10k EV charge point installation

Competition is designed to showcase business and carbon benefits of providing EV infrastructure for hospitality sector customers

Amber Rolt
clock 01 September 2022 • 2 min read
Personio calls on global climate change NGOs to apply for Impact Portfolio support scheme
Incentives

Personio calls on global climate change NGOs to apply for Impact Portfolio support scheme

Organisations working on climate-related projects could receive multi-year grants, strategic support, and access to Personio HR management software for free

Amber Rolt
clock 23 August 2022 • 2 min read