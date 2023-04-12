Report: Insurance sector failing to address 'vast and understated' nature risk

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

ClimateWise group sets out roadmap for insurers and reinsurers to take nature into account when underwriting escalating risks

The global insurance and reinsurance sector is failing to adequately address the "vast and understated" risks it faces from the destruction of the natural world, thanks to a lack of awareness, data, and...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

BMW hails huge growth global electric vehicle sales

'We stand ready': Global businesses urge G7 to phase out fossil fuelled power and vehicles by 2035

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Unfair costs': Hydrogen heating would push up gas bills, government warned

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK Infrastructure Bank backs Jeremy Leggett's Highlands Rewilding project

11 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Report: Insurance sector failing to address 'vast and understated' nature risk

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

Low emissions wheat promises to slice the carbon footprint of bread

11 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Risk

Credit: iStock
Risk

Defra and Green Finance Institute to undertake 'first of its kind' nature-related risk analysis

Research by the GFI, backed by Defra and the Bank of England, aims to quantify UK financial and economic risks from exposure to nature degradation

Amber Rolt
clock 05 April 2023 • 2 min read
In focus: How to push climate resilience up the corporate agenda
Risk

In focus: How to push climate resilience up the corporate agenda

Climate change isn’t a 'side of desk' activity, yet corporate efforts to bolster resilience are failing to keep pace with worsening climate impacts - BusinessGreen Intelligence's latest trend report explores how firms should respond to escalating climate...

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 March 2023 • 30 min read
Why water-related disclosures should be mandatory for firms and financial institutions
Risk

Why water-related disclosures should be mandatory for firms and financial institutions

As the first UN water conference in 50 years get underway in New York, water security risk is rising up the corporate agenda, writes CDP's Patricia Calderon

Patricia Calderon, CDP
clock 22 March 2023 • 3 min read