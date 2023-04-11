Freight Innovation Fund: Nine green haulage projects awarded government funding

Cecilia Keating
clock • 2 min read
Freight Innovation Fund: Nine green haulage projects awarded government funding

SMEs clinch £1.2m to scale up solutions that aim to bring down emissions across thre freight sector

Companies developing remote island drones, battery-free freight tracking devices, and bi-directional charging solutions have all secured grants through the first round of the government's Freight Innovation...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Carbon capture does more than paint the fossil fuel sector green

Climate campaigners launch fresh legal action against coal mine approval after High Court setback

Most read
01

It is time for a rooftop solar revolution

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
02

'Unfair costs': Hydrogen heating would push up gas bills, government warned

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
03

UK Infrastructure Bank backs Jeremy Leggett's Highlands Rewilding project

11 April 2023 • 3 min read
04

Report: Insurance sector failing to address 'vast and understated' nature risk

12 April 2023 • 4 min read
05

Low emissions wheat promises to slice the carbon footprint of bread

11 April 2023 • 4 min read

More on Haulage

Credit: Transport for London
Haulage

'No longer a niche concept': TfL pedals cargo bikes plan to put brakes on up to 30,000 tonnes of CO2 a year

Transport for London (TfL) releases city-wide plan for cargo bikes to overtake vans and heavy goods vehicles for last-mile freight and servicing trips

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 April 2023 • 4 min read