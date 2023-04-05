Meta, Bank of America and BCG join major collective order for sustainable aviation biofuels

Cecilia Keating
clock • 3 min read
A planet takes off at Manchester Airport | Credit: iStock
Image:

A planet takes off at Manchester Airport | Credit: iStock

Sustainable Aviation Buyers Alliance snaps up certificates for nearly 850,000 gallons of 'high-integrity' SAF in joint procurement process

Leading consultancies, banks and businesses have teamed up to broker a major deal for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) certificates, in a move designed to galvanise the nascent market for alternative, lower...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Beyond carbon offsetting: Inside the corporate drive to revive Britain's dwindling rainforests

Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive

Most read
01

'Concerning': Mackerel taken off sustainable seafood menu amid overfishing concerns

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

OVO launches apprenticeship drive to boost green energy sector diversity

05 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Defra and Green Finance Institute to undertake 'first of its kind' nature-related risk analysis

05 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Things need to change': From company fines to wet wipe bans, can Defra's Plan for Water turn Britain's pollution crisis around?

04 April 2023 • 8 min read

More on Aviation

Credit: Ramon Kagie
Aviation

'Staggeringly polluting': Study reveals private jets took off from UK every six minutes in 2022

UK-based private jets emitted half a million tonnes of CO2 in 2022, the most in Europe, as new research slams the continent's most 'carbon intense' flights

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 March 2023 • 3 min read
A planet takes off at Manchester Airport | Credit: iStock
Aviation

'Crashing our climate': Groups seek judicial review against government's Jet Zero Strategy

Campaign groups launch legal action against Department for Transport, claiming net zero aviation 'fantasy' amounts to breach of Climate Change Act

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 March 2023 • 5 min read
Credit: ZeroAvia
Aviation

ZeroAvia and Fortum ink Nordic zero emission aviation partnership

Companies team up on plans to build a network of zero-emission flight routes across across the Nordics

Amber Rolt
clock 20 March 2023 • 2 min read