SMMT hails 'best month ever' for UK electric vehicle sales in March

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Sales of electric vehicles continue to surge in the UK and beyond, but so does the market for SUVs | Credit: iStock
Image:

Sales of electric vehicles continue to surge in the UK and beyond, but so does the market for SUVs | Credit: iStock

'New plate month' drives new record for battery cars which accounted for more than one-in-three new registrations in March 2023

UK's burgeoning electric vehicle market continues to accelerate, monthly sales reaching their highest ever in March, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The latest market...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Blind spots, strong governance, and surviving a 'good old kicking': How The Body Shop launched a Youth Collective

Maria Nazarova-Doyle: 'New green ideas coming from voices historically locked out of decision-making'

Most read
01

'Concerning': Mackerel taken off sustainable seafood menu amid overfishing concerns

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

Diverse workforces make companies more profitable and productive

05 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

OVO launches apprenticeship drive to boost green energy sector diversity

05 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Defra and Green Finance Institute to undertake 'first of its kind' nature-related risk analysis

05 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

'Things need to change': From company fines to wet wipe bans, can Defra's Plan for Water turn Britain's pollution crisis around?

04 April 2023 • 8 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: Extreme E
Automotive

Green light: Extreme E to race in former Scottish coal mine

Opencast coal mine to stage electric off-road rallying series before transformation into pumped hydro storage plant and wind farm

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 31 March 2023 • 3 min read
UK electric vehicle manufacturing surges again in February
Automotive

UK electric vehicle manufacturing surges again in February

Low carbon vehicles account for two-in-five new cars in February, as UK ranked fifth most attractive European country for EV market potential

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 30 March 2023 • 2 min read
Fed money starts flowing for EV charging
Automotive

Fed money starts flowing for EV charging

Here are five takeaways from the new US EV charging grant program

Katie Fehrenbacher, GreenBiz.com
clock 24 March 2023 • 5 min read