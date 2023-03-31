Vape waste, 'Green Day', and peat-based compost: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
Study: Lithium batteries from vapes 'plaguing' the capital
Resource management firm calls for new approach to UK's recycling systems in response to mounting levels of vape, nitrous oxide, and PPE waste.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)
'Powering Up Britain': Government aims to trigger 'Green Day' investment blitz
Sweeping energy security package promises increased investment in CCS, nuclear, renewables, energy efficiency, and clean tech, but critics warn crucial measures remain badly underpowered.
- by James Murray (@James_BG) & Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)
For peat's sake: Anger as full government ban on peat-based gardening products deferred until 2030
Ban on sales of peat based compost for gardeners will come into effect in 2024, but government has confirmed it will not be extended to the professional horticulture market until 2030.
- by Amber Rolt
Comment: Small modular reactors are a high-risk and expensive pursuit
Next-generation nuclear technologies will divert resources away from cheaper options that can more quickly contribute to energy security and climate goals, argues Andrew Warren.
- by Andrew Warren, Poverty & Environment Trust
TNFD releases final draft of nature-related financial disclosure framework
Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures publishes fourth and final draft of nature-related risk management and disclosure framework.
- by Stuart Stone (@sstone26)