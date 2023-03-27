Study: Lithium batteries from vapes 'plaguing' the capital

The rise in vape waste has been described as "beyond staggering" in a new report revealing that 129kg of disposable devices - roughly the weight of a baby elephant - were found in London's waste streams over just a two-day period last year.

The study of Londoners' waste and recycling habits and new trends in the aftermath of the pandemic from resource management firm Bywaters warned that the poor recycling rate of e-cigarettes suggested much more needs to be done to educate users of how to dispose of e-waste products sustainably.

The report - titled What Our Waste Says About Us - also revealed that Bywaters currently handles 18,000 lithium batteries a year from just a handful of London boroughs - averaging around 50 per day.

The report comes less than a month after analysis from electrical recycling not for profit Material Focus alleged 90 per cent of smaller vape and vape juice producers in the UK are breaching environmental regulations by failing to fund e-waste recycling services. The study also claimed an estimated 1.3 million vapes are littered or binned every week - around two every second on average.

The studies follow an open letter from green groups to the Environment Secretary last autumn calling on the government to move quickly to ban disposable vapes given their huge environmental impact and the availability of refillable alternatives.

Bywaters new analysis also revealed how in the wake of the Covid pandemic waste management firms were facing a significant shift in the waste streams they are processing.

The changes have been led by the growth in disposable personal protective equipment (PPE), with the report calculating that more than 5.6 billion items of PPE were delivered to England's health and social care system during 2020 and 2021 compared to 2.43 billion in 2019. Additionally, during the first peak of the virus, some hospitals used more than 80,000 disposable face masks per day with vast quantities of PPE ending up in the recycling stream and being sorted by many waste management facilities.

"Ultimately, London and the entire country's approach to recycling needs to evolve and improve," said Bywaters' managing director, John Glover Jr . "What we recycle should be based on what people use, not what they can afford. For example, households should have specific bins for electronics now."

Currently, households tend to have to take e-waste to dedicated recycling points or return them to retailers. "We are calling for better nationwide education and resources that promote electronic recycling in households all around the country," Glover continued. "The immediate environmental impact can be minimised significantly through increased awareness and programmes encouraging regular usage of (WEEE) recycling bins specifically designed for electronic products. This would be highly achievable and relatively quick to deploy, especially in London.

"Lithium batteries from vapes are plaguing the capital, and the continued wider use of PPE are also causing ongoing challenges for waste processors and recyclers throughout London."

Bywaters' report also highlighted a "huge increase" in nitrous oxide waste with 16,499 laughing gas canisters collected between March and November last year. The process of handling pressurised nitrous oxide waste cost the firm over £100,000 in the last 12 months alone.

The update comes amid reports the government is planning to make possessing laughing gas a criminal offence for the first time as part of a crackdown on anti-social behaviour.