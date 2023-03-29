'A great leap backward': Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance under fire for 'feeble' fossil fuel policy

Cecilia Keating
clock • 5 min read
'A great leap backward': Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance under fire for 'feeble' fossil fuel policy

Oil and gas position paper from $11tr alliance fails to set out concrete actions for how asset owners can stop oil and gas expansion, campaigners warn

The UN-convened Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) has this morning published a position paper which recommends that members to stop investing in new upstream oil and gas infrastructure, arguing it...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Rocky Road: EU countries reach deal to ban sales of new fossil fuel cars and vans by 2035

Scottish Widows launches £1.4bn of new green funds

Most read
01

Study: Lithium batteries from vapes 'plaguing' the capital

27 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Reports: Carbon border levies and national insulation scheme to feature in 'Green Day' package

29 March 2023 • 8 min read
03

TNFD releases final draft of nature-related financial disclosure framework

28 March 2023 • 3 min read
04

'Green Day'? Fears grow government is to prioritise fossil fuel projects in upgraded climate strategy

27 March 2023 • 5 min read
05

What to expect from 'Green Day'

27 March 2023 • 16 min read

More on Investment

Why the UK needs a Net Zero Investment Plan
Investment

Why the UK needs a Net Zero Investment Plan

The government's failure to produce a detailed Net Zero Investment Plan sends the wrong signal to investors and companies, writes E3G's Nick Mabey

Nick Mabey, E3G
clock 29 March 2023 • 4 min read
Scottish Widows launches £1.4bn of new green funds
Investment

Scottish Widows launches £1.4bn of new green funds

Pensions firm's new Global Environmental Solutions fund to invest in companies tackling climate change, biodiversity loss, food insecurity and pollution

Eliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 March 2023 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Investment

Major investors target Tesco, British Airways and Drax Group in fresh net zero engagement initiative

Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change (IIGCC) launches Net Zero Engagement Initiative (NZEI) backed by Allianz, Schroders, LGIM and others

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 28 March 2023 • 3 min read