In the tank: Mixergy secures £9.2m funding boost for smart heating vision

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
In the tank: Mixergy secures £9.2m funding boost for smart heating vision

New investment from Nesta and EDP Ventures to help fund expansion of University of Oxford heating and storage spin-out

Oxford-based heat storage technology firm Mixergy has today announced it has secured £9.2m of investment to support new R&D capabilities, the development of heat pump related products, and international...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Delays to energy efficiency standards could cost private renters £1bn

Superpower potential: Report warns outdated planning system is stifling 'biggest opportunity since the internet'

Most read
01

Study: Lithium batteries from vapes 'plaguing' the capital

27 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

'Green Day'? Fears grow government is to prioritise fossil fuel projects in upgraded climate strategy

27 March 2023 • 5 min read
03

National Infrastructure Commission: Government must 'go big' on infrastructure or miss climate goals

27 March 2023 • 6 min read
04

In the tank: Mixergy secures £9.2m funding boost for smart heating vision

27 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

What to expect from 'Green Day'

27 March 2023 • 16 min read

More on Technology

Robot farmers: Defra announces £9m of funding awards for cutting-edge farming technology
Technology

Robot farmers: Defra announces £9m of funding awards for cutting-edge farming technology

Robotic crop harvesters and autonomous cow bedding system receive share of funding from latest round of the Farming Innovation Programme

James Murray
James Murray
clock 27 March 2023 • 2 min read
'Heat pumps work': Study confirms Air Source Heat Pumps three times more efficient than gas boilers
Technology

'Heat pumps work': Study confirms Air Source Heat Pumps three times more efficient than gas boilers

New government-backed research project confirms heat pumps are an effective form of heating homes, even on cold days

Amber Rolt
clock 16 March 2023 • 4 min read
Credit: iStock
Technology

That rocks: Study estimates novel rock crushing process could capture 0.5 per cent of global CO2

Tweaking aggregates production in the construction and mining industries could permanently trap CO2, researchers claim

Amber Rolt
clock 16 March 2023 • 4 min read