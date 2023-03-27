'Bomb' disposal: Global population could peak below nine billion in 2050s

A long feared "population bomb" may not detonate with the impact feared by governments, according to new figures predicting the Earth's population could peak just below nine billion people around mid-century before falling steadily throughout the rest of the century.

New projections suggest UN estimates last year that the world population would hit 9.7 billion by the middle of the century and continue to rise for decades afterwards could prove to be significant overestimates, with huge implications for global greenhouse gas projections and future environmental impacts.

New research commissioned by the Club of Rome suggests the "population bomb" will not go off as previously feared, following recent evidence that birth rates all around the world are slowing faster than expected. The new study suggests the global population could even peak at 8.5 billion people by the middle of the century, if there is a "giant leap" in investment in economic development, education and health.

However, one of the report's authors, Beniamino Callegari, an associate professor from Kristiania and member of the Earth4All modelling team, warned that any slowdown in population growth would have a limited impact on the environment unless it is accompanied by a shift towards more sustainable economic models. "We need a lot of effort to address the current development paradigm of overconsumption and overproduction, which are bigger problems than population," he said.

Forecasts by researchers from the Earth4All initiative for the Global Challenges Foundation published in the working paper People and Planet, 21st Century Sustainable Population Scenarios and Possible Living Standards Within Planetary Boundaries come after the world's population passed the eight billion mark in November 2022.

The study modelled two approaches to limiting the impact of the "population bomb". The first - dubbed 'Too Little Too Late' - plots a course in which the world continues to develop along similar lines to those experienced over the last 50 years. Under this scenario, researchers estimate global population could peak at 8.6 billion in 2050 before declining to seven billion in 2100.

However, in the second scenario - dubbed 'the Giant Leap' - researchers forecast an 8.5 billion peak by around 2040 before the world's population falls to around six billion people by the end of the century off the back of unprecedented action in areas such as education and health that serve to eliminate extreme poverty within a generation and "extraordinary" policy turnarounds on both food and energy security and inequality and gender equity.

The report's authors argue that other prominent population projections often underplay the influence of rapid economic development, with Per Espen Stoknes, Earth4All project lead and director of the Centre for Sustainability at Norwegian Business School, claiming that rapid economic development in low-income countries is having a huge impact on fertility rates.

"Fertility rates fall as girls get access to education and women are economically empowered and have access to better healthcare," he said.

Callegari added that few prominent models simulate population growth, economic development, and their connections simultaneously.

"If we assume these countries adopt successful policies for economic development then we can expect population to peak sooner rather than later," he said.

However, Jorgen Randers, one of leading modelers for Earth4All and co-author of The Limits to Growth, stressed that the extremely high material footprint among the world's richest 10 per cent is contributing far more to accelerating climate change than population growth.

According to the team's projections, the entire global population could achieve living conditions exceeding the United Nations minimum level without significant changes in current developmental trends, provided resources are equally distributed.

"Humanity's main problem is luxury carbon and biosphere consumption, not population," he said. "The places where population is rising fastest have extremely small environmental footprints per person compared with the places that reached peak population many decades ago. A good life for all is only possible if the extreme resource use of the wealthy elite is reduced."

