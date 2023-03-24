Plans advance for North Sea oil and gas industry wind farm projects

Plans to harness renewable energy to help cut emissions from oil and gas projects in the North Sea took a major step forward today, after Crown Estate Scotland announced the results of the world's first leasing round designed to enable offshore wind energy to directly supply offshore oil and gas platforms.

The Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas (INTOG) leasing programme announced this morning that 13 projects out of an initial 19 applications have been offered Exclusivity Agreements that represent the first step towards securing seabed leases.

The leasing programme is designed to support the government's North Sea Transition Sector Deal, which aims to help decarbonise North Sea oil and gas operations before phasing down fossil fuel production in the basin. One of the main focuses of the initiative is to slash emissions from existing oil and gas rigs through electrification and the use of renewable energy.

The proposed leases would deliver 5GW of capacity for providing power to oil and gas sites and a further 499MW through a range of smaller scale innovation projects.

Once the government's Sectoral Marine Plan has been finalised and option agreements signed the leasing round is expected to deliver around £262m in applicant fees for the Crown Estate Scotland with all net revenues then going to the Scottish Government for public spending.

"Today's results for this very distinctive and targeted leasing round are extremely encouraging," said Colin Palmer, director of marine at Crown Estate Scotland. "INTOG provides a range of practical ways to support innovation, reduce North Sea carbon emissions, and encourage technical and commercial innovation in the offshore renewables market.

"In addition to delivering economic and environmental benefits, INTOG will generate funds for the Scottish Government, from initial fees when option agreements are signed, to ongoing rent payments when the projects are constructed and move to operation. There are still significant challenges that need to be addressed to ensure INTOG's many opportunities are realised fully, but today marks a real step forward."

Michael Matheson, Scotland's Net Zero and Energy Secretary, hailed the milestone as "the next step in realising another world leading opportunity for Scotland's energy transition: helping both decarbonise our existing oil and gas operations while helping our offshore wind sector to expand, innovate and deliver on our ambition to be a renewables powerhouse".

The Scottish Offshore Wind Energy Council said the new leases took Scotland's offshore wind pipeline to over 36GW, including 22.5GW of floating offshore wind capacity.

The group also welcomed the planned innovation projects, which include proposals to produce green hydrogen offshore and reduce the cost of floating turbines.

"The successful announcement of INTOG demonstrates strong appetite amongst industry for new project leases," said SOWEC industry co-chair Brian McFarlane. "It also demonstrates that our industry is innovating and helping Scotland manage its energy transition.

"To build these projects we will need to make use of Scottish deepsea expertise built up over many years. That gives us the opportunity to show the world how to successfully build and operate floating offshore wind sites and commercialise innovation that will come from this early experience."