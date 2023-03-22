IRENA: Global renewables capacity grows a record 9.6 per cent

Stuart Stone
clock • 2 min read
IRENA: Global renewables capacity grows a record 9.6 per cent

Global renewables industry defies energy crisis to deliver a record 295GW of new capacity, but industry warned step change in deployment rates still required

Global renewable energy capacity grew by a record 9.6 per cent last year to 3,372GW, according to new figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) that confirm clean technologies continued...

Stuart Stone
Drax pauses £2bn BECCS scheme, as it awaits 'firm' government policy framework

'Up sewage creek': Peers accuse water firms of prioritising financial returns over environment

