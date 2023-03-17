Altilium progresses plans for Teesside EV battery recycling plant

Plans for the UK's largest electric vehicle (EV) battery recycling plant took a step forward this week, with news from Altilium Metals that it has completed a six-month feasibility study and the first successful demonstration of its proprietary technology.

The clean tech start up said the study, which was carried out in collaboration with consultancy Hatch and part funded by the government's Automotive Transformation Fund, demonstrates the "critical role" a large-scale EV battery recycling industry could play in attracting new gigafactories to the UK.

Atilium Metal's proposed recycling plant is planned for Teesside, which it previously hailed as the "ideal location" for the facility given its freeport low-tax customs zone, skilled local workforce, and local government support, when it first announced plans for the plant in November last year.

The company said it is currently the only group in the UK which is recovering critical minerals from end-of-life EV battery waste on a demonstration line, at its EV battery technology centre in Devon - a facility which it said has allowed it to quickly scale-up innovations and speed-up its time-to-market.

Altilium Metals was also recently awarded a permit from the UK Environment Agency to recycle EV battery "black mass" at the tonne scale.

"We're in the middle of a global energy transformation and the UK has an opportunity to become a world leader in the development of a circular economy for critical battery minerals," said Dr Christian Marston, chief technical officer at Altilium Metals. "We're moving into a phase where major economies need the green infrastructure to be built fast in order to achieve their net-zero ambitions."

According to the feasibility study - which was researched with the support of the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) - by 2030 the UK will need 150,000 tonnes a year of cathode active materials (CAM) for the production of lithium-ion batteries needed to power EVs manufactured in the UK.

Altilium Metals said its planned recycling plant in Teesside could produce as much as 30,000 tonnes of CAM a year, which could be recovered from end-of-life EV batteries as well as waste from gigafactories and could provide enough materials to power 20 per cent of all new EVs produced in the UK by 2030.

It also predicted the plant could have capacity to process as much as 50,000 tonnes of lithium-ion battery "black mass", which it said is equivalent to the demand from around 150,000 EVs per year, or 10 GHh of lithium-ion batteries.

Bradley Dodic, the APC's project delivery lead, said the study has come at a "pivotal time" and that with the mass adoption of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) delivering a full circular economy for the fast-growing sector will prove a "key part in unblocking a low carbon supply chain."

"The high demand for these critical metals in lithium-ion batteries will only increase in the coming years," said Atilium Metals chief executive, Kamran Mahdavi. "Currently refining is predominantly carried out in Asia but going forward it will be crucial to produce these critical metals in the UK. Altilium Metals will bring sustainable refining power to the UK, which will play an important role in our future energy independence."

The clean energy company said that the plant has been designed to process a mix of different battery chemistries, which includes Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), and Nickel, Manganese and Cobalt (NMC).

To compensate for any shortage of feed and imbalances in quality, the company said it also has the opportunity to process nickel-cobalt (MHP), which it said it could source from its existing supply chain.