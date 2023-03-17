Greener pools, food waste fears, and the Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

BusinessGreen rounds up the most widely read stories on the site this week
'Digital Boiler': Deep Green debuts pool-heating data centre technology
UK start-up launches new technology that harnesses waste heat from data centres for re-use by local leisure centres and businesses
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
'More damaging than people realise': Almost three million households shunning food waste bins
Waitrose research finds that a fifth of households that have access to kerbside food waste collections are not taking advantage of them
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
Investment Zones: Budget to feature plan to unlock 12 'growth areas' across the UK
The Treasury is planning to provide regional zones with £80m in tax incentives and government funding to help drive investment in key areas, including green business and technology
- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)
British Gas launches new net zero home services division
Energy giant announces it is offer new range of solar, energy efficiency, EV charger, and insulation services to households across the UK
- by James Murray (@James_BG)
Spring Budget: Chancellor promises action on carbon capture and nuclear in 'clean energy reset'
Jeremy Hunt confirms plans to provide £20bn of support for carbon capture projects and deliver small modular reactor funding competition, but Budget address offers little to wider green economy
- by James Murray (@James_BG), Michael Holder (@michaelholder) & Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)