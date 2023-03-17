Greener pools, food waste fears, and the Budget: BusinessGreen's most read stories of the week

UK start-up launches new technology that harnesses waste heat from data centres for re-use by local leisure centres and businesses

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Waitrose research finds that a fifth of households that have access to kerbside food waste collections are not taking advantage of them

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

The Treasury is planning to provide regional zones with £80m in tax incentives and government funding to help drive investment in key areas, including green business and technology

- by Michael Holder (@michaelholder)

Energy giant announces it is offer new range of solar, energy efficiency, EV charger, and insulation services to households across the UK

- by James Murray (@James_BG)

Jeremy Hunt confirms plans to provide £20bn of support for carbon capture projects and deliver small modular reactor funding competition, but Budget address offers little to wider green economy

- by James Murray (@James_BG), Michael Holder (@michaelholder) & Cecilia Keating (@cecilia_keating)