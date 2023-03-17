Green Alliance: UK not on track to meet net zero targets

The government is not on track to meet either its medium term emissions targets or its net zero by 2050 goal due to a lack of action and policy delivery, Green Alliance has this afternoon warned.

The latest edition of the influential think tank's Net Zero Policy Tracker details how just 28 per cent of the policies the UK government has announced in support of its net zero target have been confirmed and are now in the delivery mode.

Moreover, the report argues that large parts of the decarbonisation pathway that needs to be followed in the coming in the decades to meet the net zero goal are devoid of any policy measures. The think tank warns calculates that announced policies to date cover just 87 per cent of the emissions savings required between 2028 and 2032 to deliver on the UK's interim carbon targets.

As such there is currently a "13 per cent policy gap" that could seriously thwart the UK's progress towards meeting its 2050 target, Green Alliance said.

The findings are published as the government's deadline to publish a revised version of the 2021 Net Zero Strategy inches closer.

The original plan was found to be unlawful by the High Court owing to lack of sufficient detail on how targets would be met, after it was challenged by ClientEarth, Friends of the Earth, and the Good Law Project.

Sharing the results on Twitter, Green Alliance's head of climate policy Helena Bennett said: "Delivery of ambition is sorely missing. We eagerly await an updated Net Zero Strategy."

Green Alliance's tracker, which draws from the government's own data, notes that 37 per cent of the policies announced so far to deliver on net zero remain under consultation. Some high profile policies, such as new energy efficiency standards for landlords, have been stuck at the consultation phase for the years as ministers have failed to finalise their plans.

In addition, a further 23 per cent of the government's net zero policies have been badged by Green Alliance as an "ambition" - meaning they are yet to progress to consultation phase, let alone to delivery.

Transport, agriculture, and heavy industry are three areas where the "ambition gap" is most evident, according to the think tank.

🚨 NEW: Net zero policy tracker



🌱 The government has announced policies to cover 87% of all emissions reductions needed between 2028 & 2032 to meet its own #NetZero targets.



❌ But only 28% of these have policy frameworks in place for delivery 👉 https://t.co/vUq3Cdp718



1/4 pic.twitter.com/jcVUTZD8An — Green Alliance (@GreenAllianceUK) March 17, 2023

Green Alliance has published a string of recommendations for how Ministers can plug the gaps in its Net Zero Strategy, including the introduction of a heat pump mandate, the firming up of the proposed zero emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate for next January, and the use of farming subsidy reforms to restore habitats on 10 per cent of farmed land by 2030.

The think tank has also urged Ministers to increase transparency across the board on the expected carbon savings of its proposals, including by reporting annually on whether sectoral pathways remain appropriate or whether the balance of emissions savings needs to be adjusted.

It has also urged Ministers to create a clean power plan showing how a decarbonised power sector will be achieved by 2030, echoing recent recommentations from the Climate Change Committee.

And it called on the government to consider opportunities across all sectors for increased emissions savings through behaviour change, more efficient use of resources, and greater circularity.

In addition, the report reiterates calls for the government to establish an Office for Carbon Removal to regulate and build confidence in the nascent negative emissions industry.

Earlier this week, Energy Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed the government would be publishing the new Net Zero Strategy by the end of this month, in line with the High Court's request. The new plan is expected to be released on a bumper day of climate announcements that Downing Street has reportedly dubbed "Green Day".

The planned green policy blitz is expected to also include the government's official response to Chris Skidmore's Net Zero Review and represent the UK's official response to the generous clean energy and manufacturing incentives being planned by the US and EU through the White House's Inflation Reduction Act and Brussels' proposed Net Zero Industry Act.

The government had not responded to BusinessGreen's request for comment at the time of going to press.

The tracker is published just a few days after the government revealed the names of the members of its Energy Efficiency Taskforce, which has been tasked with devising a workplan for how energy consuption from homes, commercial buildings and industrial process can be reduced by 15 per cent by 2030 on 2021 levels.

First announced by the Chancellor in last year's Autumn Statement, it is chaired by Natwest CEO Alison Rose and Climate Minister Lord Callanan.

EnergyUK CEO Emma Pinchbeck, National Infrastructure Commission Chair Sir John Armitt, Energy Digitisation Taskforce Chair Laura Sandys and Behavioural Insights Team CEO David Halpern are all members of the expert group.

On Twitter, Pinchbeck said she was "delighted" to be part of the taskforce. "If we went to build a secure, clean, cheap energy system and tackle climate change, it is vital to use energy - even green energy- more efficiently, across the economy," she said.

Clean energy analyst Michael Liebreich, Siemens CEO Carl Ennis, and Green Finance Institute Rhian-Mari Thomas are also part of the steering group, which met for the first time this week.

The news came in the same week as the government announced plans to provide £20bn of funding over 20 years to support the delivery of new carbon capture and storage projects, introduce a new funding competition for the UK's first small modular reactor, and confirmed the £205m budget for the next clean energy contract auction round.

The moves were broadly welcomed by green business groups, but they also warned that more policy detail and funding was urgently needed to unlock the wave of low carbon infrastructure investment that is required to deliver on the UK's climate goals and guard against the growing competitive threat from the US and EU.