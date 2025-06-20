Material Evolution secures funding from HSBC to build low-carbon cement business

Venture debt facility will be used to support next phase of Material Evolution's mission to decarbonise the construction industry
Low carbon cement start-up Material Evolution has secured funding from HSBC Innovation Banking UK to support the development and roll out of its game-changing technology. The company announced yesterday...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis