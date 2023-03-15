HGVZero: Fleet of logistics firms join green heavy goods transport drive

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Yusen Logistics, Clugstons, Gregory Distribution, Green 2 Delivery, and drinks giant Diageo join cross-industry collaboration group

A host of major logistics, shipping, and haulage firms have joined HGVZero's new cohort for 2023, as the cross-sector group accelerates its efforts to develop zero emission solutions for heavy goods transport...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Why so few UK homes are installing air-source heat pumps - and how to encourage uptake

People will power the green industrial revolution

Most read
01

'Digital Boiler': Deep Green debuts pool-heating data centre technology

14 March 2023 • 3 min read
02

Government confirms £205m budget for latest renewables auction

16 March 2023 • 4 min read
03

Waiting for Green Day

15 March 2023 • 5 min read
04

Net Zero Industry Act: European Commission unveils vision for green industrial revolution

16 March 2023 • 5 min read
05

Budget 2023: Green announcements at a glance

15 March 2023 • 9 min read

More on Automotive

Credit: VW
Automotive

Volkswagen to turbocharge global EV push with €120bn investment

German car giant ramps up electrification plans after reporting jump in EV sales worldwide of more than a quarter last year

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 March 2023 • 3 min read
Electric vehicles represent a $7tr market opportunity worldwide by 2030 alone, according to BNEF | Credit: iStock
Automotive

Budget: Pressure mounts on government to 'get behind' Britain's EV sector

Following government confirmation Budget will back new carbon capture projects, the automotive industry warns tax incentives, workforce upskilling, and green energy investment is all needed to stop the UK falling behind in global electric vehicle race...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 13 March 2023 • 6 min read
Motorway near Newbury | Credit: iStock
Automotive

Octopus Electric Vehicles inks deal to sell BYD cars through salary sacrifice schemes

News come as BYD reveals UK did not make the long-list for its first European car plant due to post-Brexit political instability

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 13 March 2023 • 2 min read