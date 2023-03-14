HelloFresh delivers halving in operational emissions, orders up science based targets

Global meal-kit giant unveils ambitious new emissions and food waste goals

HelloFresh has today promised to have its emissions goals approved by the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), as the meal-box giant confirmed it has halved the carbon intensity of its production facilities since 2019.

The company's annual non-financial report confirms its total emissions have risen by more than 50 per cent over the past two years, as it has continued its rapid global expansion. But its operational emissions per Euro of revenue fell by more than 10 per cent last year and have now fallen by 50 per cent against the company's 2019 baseline.

Similarly, the amount of food waste the company produces per Euro of revenue has fallen by 42 per cent globally.

HelloFresh said the improvements had been driven by a wide range of investments and innovations, including its sourcing of over half its power from green sources, the opening of more sustainable distribution centres, and its trialling of its own delivery fleet.

The report also confirmed that in the UK last year the company donated more than 12,040 tonnes of unsold edible food to charities.

Meal-kit providers have long argued that they can deliver significantly lower environmental impacts than alternative food retail models, as they can optimise recipes and deliveries to minimise food waste and associated emissions.

Adam Park, UK CEO at HelloFresh, said the company was now looking to build on its recent progress by submitting its emissions targets to the SBTi for validation.

"We recognise the important contribution we can and must make in driving sustainable progress on environmental and social issues," he said. "Setting ourselves science-based targets means we are committed to doing our part for the environment to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees or less, which marks a big milestone for HelloFresh."

The new global targets include separate goals for 2025 for the company's core meal-kit delivery business and its ready-to-eat services, which it purchased through the acquisitions of Factor in the US and Youfoodz in Australia.

As such, it is proposing to cut emissions from its meal-kit production facilities by 66 per cent per Euro of revenue and reduce food waste from by 52 per cent per Euro of revenue by the end of 2025, against a 2019 baseline.

Meanwhile, its ready-to-eat and other businesses will aim to reduce emissions from their production facilities by 30 per cent per Euro of revenue and cut food waste by 56 per cent per Euro of revenue by the end of 2025 from a 2021 baseline.

