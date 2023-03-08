Reports: EU eyeing 40 per cent homegrown clean tech target for 2030

The European Commission reportedly wants to set a target for 40 per cent of the EU's clean technologies to be produced within the bloc by the end of the decade, as part of its response to the global green subsidy arms race triggered by the passage of the the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The Commission is expected to unveil its hotly-anticipated Net Zero Industry Act next week, providing the latest pillar in a sweeping new green policy and funding package that the bloc is planning to deliver this year in response to the US green subsidy blitz, Russia's weaponisation of gas supplies, and growing fears the continent is off track to meet its ambitious climate targets.

A leaked draft of the Act, which has been widely reported by various media outlets this morning, indicates the Commission is pushing for the new Act to include a domestic content target that would require 40 per cent of the bloc's clean technologies to be made within the EU by 2030.

Specifically, the draft documents set out goals for 40 per cent of the EU's solar PV deployment, 50 per cent of green hydrogen electrolysers, 60 per cent of heat pump deployment, and 85 per cent of wind turbines and batteries to come from European manufacturing by 2030, according to Euractiv.

The draft document notes that the EU presently remains a net importer of clean energy technologies, with a third of EVs and almost all solar panel modules sourced from outside Europe, while the EU's home-grown heat pump and wind turbine industries are also facing growing competition from Asian imports, according to The Guardian.

EU leaders are expected to discuss the plans at a summit in Brussels later this month, alongside the Commission's wider set of green policy proposals which include a Critical Raw Materials Act that aims to diversify and domesticate rare earth mineral supplies, a loosening of State Aid rules to enable more direct government investment in clean tech industries, and closer green trade ties with "like-minded" partners such as the US and Ukraine.

The moves follow a speech by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this year, in which she touted a new Green Deal Industrial Plan aimed at simplifying, accelerating and aligning incentives through a host of policies to expand the bloc's green skills base, develop new sources of critical minerals, and catalyse green innovation.

She said the EU had "a once in a generation opportunity to show the way with speed, ambition and a sense of purpose to secure the EU's industrial lead in the fast-growing net-zero technology sector".

"Europe is determined to lead the clean tech revolution," she said. "For our companies and people, it means turning skills into quality jobs and innovation into mass production, thanks to a simpler and faster framework. Better access to finance will allow our key clean tech industries to scale up quickly."

It comes amid significant concern within the EU about the ramifications of the White House's flagship IRA package, which is set to unlock $369bn in subsidies and incentives for developing clean technologies in America. With China also pursuing massive state-led investment in clean energy and EVs, fears are growing that the world's three largest markets could soon find themselves in a full blown green trade war, with all parties accusing each other of unfair competitive practices and growing speculation that the WTO could be asked to intervene.

The UK government is also under pressure to respond to the growing global green subsidy arms race, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt recently describing IRA as a "competitive threat" for the UK economy. Today, the Institute of Directors became the latest business body to call on Ministers to deliver an ambitious response to the IRA or risk seeing crucial investment in fast-growing green industries migrate overseas.

The government is expected to come forward with its own plan to retain and attract much needed investment in the UK's net zero transition, but it has made clear it will not be able to match the sheer scale of the subsidies offered through the IRA.

In related news, a new report this week from the CleanTrade think tank argued the introduction of a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) in the UK and the extension of carbon pricing to steel imports could boost orders for British-made steel from the construction industry by more than £500m annually.

The EU is pursuing its own plans for a CBAM, arguing the introduction of carbon tariffs on imports from jurisdictions with lower carbon prices, such as China and the US, can help ensure fairer competition between energy intensive industries while also providing an incentive for all countries to invest in decarbonising heavy industry.

However, the proposals remain highly controversial, with critics branding the approach as protectionism and warning they could spark a trade war and lead to higher costs for consumers.

But advocates of CBAMs argue they could provide a major boost to global decarbonisation efforts while tackling unfair competition.

The report from CleanTrade argues the UK's construction sector currently imports £870m of long steel each year from parts of the world where steel production is more carbon intensive than it is in the UK.

As such the think tank is calling on the government to act quickly to safeguard domestic steel production - which is currently struggling in the face of intense competition from cheaper imports - while also providing an incentive for the industry to invest in emerging green steel technologies.

"This is a major opportunity to introduce a pragmatic, business-friendly climate policy that supports UK economic growth," said Alex Watson, founding director of CleanTrade. "British science, engineering and entrepreneurship shaped the first industrial revolution. Will it - despite being well placed thanks to geological, innovation and skills strengths - miss the chance to manufacture the world's green industrial revolution?"