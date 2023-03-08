Delta Air Lines sets sights on near complete end to fossil fuel use

Delta Air Lines has published an update to its sustainability strategy, pledging to replace 95 per cent of its existing fossil fuel use with sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) by 2050, while exploring options for hydrogen-powered aircraft.

The airline, one of the largest carriers in the world, said it was aiming to "embed sustainability in everything the airline does", while eliminating the climate impact of its flights.

Near-term goals set out by the plan are focused on minimising Delta's impact from single-use plastic, transitioning to electric ground service equipment, and encouraging vendors in its supply chain to develop their own climate plans.

Specifically, the company said that by 2030 it wanted all its "preferred vendors" to have net zero plans in place by 2030 and ensure that 65 per cent its waste is diverted to landfill.

The company also indicated it planned to reduce its reliance on carbon offsetting schemes as it looks to deliver on its own net zero goal. "While high-quality carbon offsets were considered a valuable tool in the past, Delta's sustainability vision today is much broader and centred on advancing sustainable solutions that can decarbonise the industry with the urgency required," a statement from the airline reads.

Delta's mid-term strategy is focused on scaling up the use of sustainable aviation fuels (SAFs) to a 10 per cent share of its fuel in 2030, before rising to a 35 per cent share in 2035 and 95 per cent by mid-century. It did not specify which types of SAFs it would prioritise, but said it would work to build demand, attract investment, and incentivise the scaling up of the fledgling SAF market "so all airlines can access sustainable fuels".

SAFs are seen as the best-near term solution for decarbonising flights because they do not require an overhaul of existing fuelling infrastructure. However, there are concerns about the limited supply of SAFs, which can be produced using energy crops, municipal waste, or using hydrogen and captured carbon. With biofuels the most common form of SAFs on the market today, campaigners have warned about the potential negative land use, food security, and biodiversity impacts of scaling the market in line with the aviation sector's plans.

The industry maintains it will be able switch to alternative feedstocks that do not have an impact on land use, but some experts have also questioned the scalability of fuels derived from waste materials or captured gases.

Delta said it was also exploring the potential of next-generation zero emission aircraft, pointing to its partnership with Airbus to develop hydrogen-powered aircraft and its work with Joby eVTOL to enable electric home-to-airport transportation.

In an email to employees on 28 February, the company's chief sustainability officer Pam Fletcher said the Delta was aiming to "reshape the fundamentals of aviation" and was dedicated to "making immediate progress as we are to investing wisely in disruptive solutions."

"We've already achieved significant results, like reducing single-use onboard plastics by nearly five million pounds annually and saving 10 million gallons of fuel last year thanks to the work of Delta's Carbon Council," she said. "Our foundation is strong. Now we accelerate."

Campaigners have argued for governments to take a stronger regulatory stance on minimising aviation demand and emissions, with various analyses highlighting that the sector's current emissions trajectory is on track to seriously undermine global climate goals.

In related news, American Airlines has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with biofuels start-up Yield10 Bioscience to work together to develop a value chain for biofuels produced with Camelina, an oil seed crop.