IoD urges government to boost green investment in response to US Inflation Reduction Act

The UK government is being urged by business leaders to do "significantly more" to incentivise the development of low carbon industries and technologies in the UK, amidst growing fears new US and EU subsidy programmes could result in clean tech investment migrating overseas.

The Institute of Directors (IoD) today became the latest high profile business body to call on Ministers to respond to the the US Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is pumping billions of dollars of subsidies and tax breaks into green industries, such as electric vehicle manufacturing, carbon capture and storage projects, and the fast-expanding hydrogen sector.

The IoD said the "substantial" financial incentives on offer for green firms locating in the US and the promised response from the EU represented a "game changer" for global green investment, adding that it "cannot be ignored by UK policy makers".

A survey of 859 IoD members carried out late last month found that when asked whether the UK government should mirror the approach of the IRA and subsidise UK-based green industries and innovation, eight in 10 said they would be in favour of increased support.

The vast majority of businesses argued a response to the IRA was needed to either to achieve step-change in how the UK tackles climate change, or to level the playing field with the EU and US.

In contrast, only 12.8 per cent of respondents disagreed and said the government should not subsidise green industries "because there are better uses of taxpayer resources". Four per cent disagreed on the basis that the Inflation Reduction Act is a protectionist policy and therefore should be discouraged, and a further four per cent said they did not have a view.

Dr Roger Barker, director of policy at the IoD, praised the effectiveness of the IRA in the US, but warned that it provides incentives for companies to pursue new investments in green technologies in the US, rather than in the United Kingdom.

He also highlighted how the EU's 'Green Deal Industrial Plan' could have a simular impact on this side of the Atlantic, warning that it represents a "significant relaxation" of the EU's state said rules in terms of investment into green technology.

"In 2021, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that the UK's strategy was to 'lead the world in ending our contribution to climate change'," he said. "However, we have now reached a situation in which that rhetoric needs to be converted into substance."

Barker acknowledged short-term budgetary concerns could "override the strategic imperative of establishing market leadership positions in green business". But he stressed that some sort of response to the changing competitive landscape was essential if the UK is not to miss out on the development of the green industries that are set to dominate the coming decades.

"It's imperative that government and the private sector work together, otherwise the UK will find itself left behind in the accelerating race to lead the green economy," he added. "The UK deserves nothing less than its own version of the Inflation Reduction Act - to ensure that the UK becomes the global location of choice for all forms of green investment."

The government had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press.

However, last month senior Ministers signalled they were considering a response to the IRA, while counselling the UK lacked the fiscal firepower to get into a subsidy bidding war with the US.

Speaking at a recent event with green business leaders, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt stressed that the UK was still a leader in multiple green industries. "I would say that we have to remember in that equation that the US is somewhat coming from behind, because the previous person was not remotely interested in net zero, as we all know, so there is some catch up element in what the US is doing," he said. "But it is a very real competitive threat that we have to be alive to."

The Treasury is facing calls from multiple business groups to strengthen the UK's Net Zero Strategy at next week's Spring Budget by ramping up investment in energy efficiency programmes, finalising long-awaited support packages for new carbon capture and hydrogen projects, introducing new capital allowances for green industries, confirming the planned zero emission vehicle mandate for auto manufacturers, and easing planning and grid connection delays for clean energy projects.